Gold Medals and Goading Democrats: Donald Trump’s ‘State of the Union’

by MARK POWELL

***

Whenever Donald Trump makes the short limousine ride down Pennsylvania Avenue toward Capitol Hill, a single question is shared by the press, politicians, and public alike: which president will show up? Will it be the fiery, bombastic chief executive? A semi-conciliatory leader sensing a moment of statesmanship? Or some hybrid of the two?

Such questions swirled on Tuesday night (February 24, 2026) as the U.S. House of Representatives – a chamber narrowly controlled by Trump’s party – welcomed to its rostrum for the first ‘State of the Union‘ address of his second term. And answer soon became crystal clear: Trump was ready to rumble.

But he also demonstrated his vaunted showmanship by adding some new twists to this old American tradition…

For starters, congressmen and senators had no difficulty finding a place to sit. With at least 70 Democrats boycotting the event, there were plenty of available spaces. Meanwhile, competing protests included a bizarre “State of the Swamp” event that involved as much cosplay as politics, with some attendees dressed in frog costumes and other reptilian regalia while listening to the likes of Robert De Niro and Tom Arnold.

Likewise, only four U.S. Supreme Court justices were on hand for the occasion (chief John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett); the other five were no-shows.

***

"MR. SPEAKER — THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES" ?????? pic.twitter.com/Ia1ZpM54ys — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

***

The spotlight was on Trump as he made the usual handshaking procession to the podium. But from the get-go, it was clear he was adding several new wrinkles to this annual rite.

Most presidents either began their address with, or say very close to the start, “the state of our union is strong.” Trump commenced by reciting the greatest hits of his first year in office, taking credit for everything from peace abroad to falling gas prices at the pump. He was 11 minutes and 22 seconds into his remarks before saying the famous line.

Typically, a president unveils his legislative laundry list for the coming year, then salutes an assortment of everyday Americans gathered in the gallery to put a human face on their legislative policies. This time, Trump hauled in a passel of people and sprinkled them with salutes throughout the evening.

It started with the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team dramatically entering the gallery, each member proudly showing off their hard-earned gold medals. Trump garnished that by announcing that Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck wold be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He also honored a soon-to-be centenarian World War II veteran and bestowed two Medals of Honor (one going to a 100-year-old Korean War vet).

***

Throughout the evening, Trump set aside statesmanship and made the address 100% partisan. GOP congressmen and senators likely went home sore from repeatedly jumping up for a seemingly endless string of standing ovations. Democrats, on the other hand, took it easy, seldom standing and rarely applauding – apart from a handful who walked out the moment he began to speak.

Well-versed in their frosty reception from his previous congressional addresses, Trump was prepared for it. In fact, he even laid a photo-op trap that’s likely to pop up in political ads soon.

“One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe,” he said. “So tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: ‘The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.’”

Everyone on the GOP side of the aisle took their feet as Democrats remained seated.

Cameras panned the chamber for several minutes as thunderous applause filled the air – an ebullient GOP ovation contrasted by glum Democrat faces and one progressive lawmaker, Rashida Tlaib, appearing to extend the middle-finger salute to Trump.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for not standing up,” Trump scolded. “You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

***

.@POTUS: "If you agree with this statement then stand up and show your support: the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens not illegal aliens."



*DEMOCRATS REMAIN SEATED*



SICK! pic.twitter.com/u76p44tUad — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

***

Later, Trump goaded Democrats into showcasing their support for yet another harmful policy stand.

“Surely we can all agree that no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will,” he said.

When Democrat refused to support a ban on children undergoing sex-change procedures, sometimes over the objections of their parents, Trump delivered what many political pros called the night’s memorable line.

“Look (at the Democrats), nobody stands up,” he said. “These people are crazy. I’m telling you, they are crazy!”

There was also a swipe aimed at his favorite nemesis. After touting his support for the Stop Insider Trading Act, Trump asked, “Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?”

There were minimal outbursts from the opposition. Early on, Democrat Al Green was escorted out of the chamber after displaying a sign that read “Black people aren’t apes!” Republicans chanted “USA! USA!” as Green was led away.

Most Democrats spent the evening in stony silence. One notable exception was when Trump talked about widespread fraud in Minnesota, “where members of the Somali community have pillaged $19 billion from the American taxpayer.”

***

RELATED | STATE OF DISUNION

***

“The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception,” Trump said. “Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here, to the USA—and it is the American People who pay the price, in higher medical bills, car insurance rates, rent, taxes, and perhaps most importantly, crime. We will take care of this problem.”

That line brought a heated response from Ilhan Omar, who was seen shouting at the president.

Conspicuous by her absence at the address? Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who is said to be mulling running for either the U.S. Senate or the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.

“I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct and subversion of the Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.”

Policy-wise, Trump didn’t unveil any major new initiatives. He tut-tutted about the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent rebuke of his international trade tariffs (drawing a rare burst of applause from Democrats) – and vowed to continue the policy via executive order. He renewed his call for a federal voter ID law, and hinted that Tehran would be wise to accept the carrot part of his carrot-and-stick approach to insisted Iranian not develop nuclear weapons.

“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy — but one thing is certain: I will NEVER allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are, by far, to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Trump’s rhetoric on Iran was curious considering just eight months ago, his own press secretary boasted that the nation’s nuclear facilities had been subjected to a “total and complete obliteration.”

“Iran no longer has the capability to produce a nuclear weapon,” press secretary Karoline Leavett said last June.

***

.@PressSec: "That CNN story does not change the facts: There was a TOTAL and COMPLETE obliteration of Iran's nuclear facilities, and because of @POTUS' strike… Iran no longer has the capability to produce a nuclear weapon…"pic.twitter.com/RThvSDh3MF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 25, 2025

***

When he was finished, Trump’s 108-minute talkathon set a new record for the longest State of the Union address in American history.

Although the big speech is typically forgotten the moment it is delivered, presidents have historically seen a modest bounce in their approval ratings in the immediate aftermath of the address. Trump can certainly use all the bounce he can get at the moment. Heading into the address, RealClear Polling‘s rolling average of his approval rating showed only 42.2% of Americans approving of his job performance compared to 56.2% who disapproved – putting Trump at 14% underwater with midterm elections now only eight months away.

That’s a new record low for his second term in office.

***

