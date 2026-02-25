FITSPolitic LIVE: S.C. Gubernatorial Candidate Jermaine Johnson

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Thank you for watching episode seven of FITSPolitic, the Palmetto State’s new top political podcast where we dive deep into the issues of the day with the state’s most prominent politicos.

Joining us this evening, gubernatorial candidate and state representative Jermaine Johnson of Hopkins, South Carolina.

Johnson, 39, is running against Charleston, S.C. trial lawyer Mullins McLeod for the Democrat gubernatorial nomination and bills himself as a “different kind of Democrat,” one unafraid to speak about his Christian faith or family values.

Every step of my journey—from homelessness to the State House—has been guided by fearless faith. Faith that rises to meet every challenge with purpose. Today, I’m announcing my campaign for Governor of South Carolina. Our best days are ahead. #JohnsonForSC #ANewSC #SCGov pic.twitter.com/cLctXcPbID — Jermaine Johnson ?? (@Dr_JLJohnson) October 28, 2025

Johnson has risen from financial hardship to athletic and civic success, ascending from a childhood without financial security by playing basketball professionally on teams in France, Mexico, Hungary and Canada after a successful collegiate career at the College of Charleston. Johnson is now a professional educator and businessman outside of his service in the legislature.

We look forward to speaking with him about what he’s seen and learned during his time in the S.C. legislature, and what direction he’d take the state if elected governor.

NEW LIVE SHOW WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 P.M.

We will be joined next week by S.C. state senator Wes Climer who recently announced his intention to submit his resignation as he runs for the congressional seat currently occupied by Ralph Norman.

We’ve got a slate of great guests lined up as the 2026 day of decision draws ever closer. Be sure to subscribe to FITSNews.com so you don’t miss an episode of FITSPolitic, which airs on Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, and X.

If you rather listen than watch subscribe to FITSNews’ podcast feed, where all FITSPolitic episodes uploaded the day after they air live.

