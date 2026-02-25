Aditi Bussells: The ‘Unsexy’ Issues Democrats Keep Getting Wrong

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ADITI BUSSELLS

***

I’m a millennial, pragmatic, progressive in the South. I believe in bold change. I also believe in math, margins, and reality.

What works in New York City does not automatically work in South Carolina – and pretending otherwise is how you lose winnable races.

Most voters here are not ideologues. They are not on political Twitter. They are raising kids, running small businesses, working double shifts, and trying to feel like the rules still mean something.

They don’t want a revolution.

They want a government that functions.

And there are four “boring” issues where the gap between activist rhetoric and everyday reality is costing Democrats trust — especially across the South.

These aren’t fringe positions. They’re baseline expectations.

***

A SECURE BORDER: ORDER AND OPPORTUNITY

In the South, immigration isn’t theoretical. It affects agriculture, construction, hospitality, small towns, and growing metro areas alike.

You can be proudly pro-immigrant — as I am — and still say plainly: a country needs a functioning border.

Voters here aren’t asking for cruelty. They’re asking for order. They want to know that:

There are clear rules.

Those rules are enforced.

The system doesn’t collapse every time there’s predictable pressure.

When Democrats talk as if enforcement itself is immoral, we lose people who otherwise agree with us on wages, healthcare, and education.

The pragmatic Southern position is not complicated:

Secure the border and ports of entry with staffing and technology.

Fix asylum so claims are processed quickly/approved quickly or denied quickly.

Expand legal pathways tied to labor and economic needs.

Enforce outcomes consistently.

Compassion without control reads as chaos.

Control without compassion reads as cruelty.

***

***

VOTER IDs: WITH ACCESS THAT’S REAL AND EASY

Let’s be honest about something:

In communities across the South, people show ID for all kinds of routine transactions. So, when Democrats react to voter ID as if it is inherently illegitimate, many voters hear: “you don’t trust the system.”

Election legitimacy matters, especially in states with complicated histories. But protecting access and protecting integrity are not opposing goals.

A grown-up approach looks like this:

Require IDs .

. Make IDs free.

Expand DMV hours.

Offer mobile ID units.

Allow same-day registration where feasible.

Build clear cure processes if paperwork is missing.

If we want people to believe in outcomes, we should build systems that are both secure and accessible.

In the South, dismissing concerns about election integrity doesn’t persuade people – it alienates them.

***

***

PUBLIC SAFETY: REFORM AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Safety is not a conservative value – it’s a human one.

In Southern cities and rural communities alike, families want to know that repeat violent offenders will not cycle endlessly through the system.

There’s truth reformers identified: cash bail can punish poverty. That needed fixing.

But when the broader message becomes “fewer people in jail, period,” voters who live with the consequences feel dismissed.

A pragmatic Democratic position is straightforward:

Do not detain low-risk people simply because they’re poor.

Do detain high-risk, repeat violent offenders.

Pair accountability with real reentry support that actually reduces future harm.

Center victims and neighborhoods in policy decisions.

In the South, public safety is deeply tied to dignity. When Democrats sound more theoretical than practical, we lose trust, even among our own voters.

***

***

BAN CONGRESSIONAL STOCK TRADING

If you want a truly big-tent issue, it’s this.

Across party lines, people are exhausted by the perception that politicians operate under different rules.

Ban individual stock trading for members of Congress and their spouses.

Require blind trusts or diversified funds.

Enforce it with real penalties.

This isn’t anti-capitalist – it’s pro-credibility.

If Democrats want to rebuild faith in institutions — especially in places where distrust runs deep — we should lead here without hesitation.

***

THE BOTTOM LINE

A lot of Democrats aren’t far from the center on these issues in practice. The problem is tone, emphasis, and the people who get the microphone. You don’t have to become Republicans to say any of this – you just have to stop treating normal concerns as moral failures.

The South is not allergic to Democrats. It’s allergic to condescension.

If we want a big tent party that can actually win here, and most importantly, govern well – we have to respect the median voter instead of arguing with them.

Bold change requires broad coalitions.

And broad coalitions start with something simple:

Rules matter.

Fairness matters.

And competence is not optional.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Aditi Bussells (Provided)

Dr. Aditi Bussells is rooted in South Carolina, she talks on community, public health, and politics through real life. A self-described Peak millennial balancing work, relationships, and motherhood in the South.

***

