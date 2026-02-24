Ron Paul: Epstein Files – An Opportunity for Libertarians

“If those of us who know the truth can take advantage of the growing distrust of government to further spread the ideas of liberty, the next crisis may lead to a return to limited constitutional government, liberty, and peace.”

by RON PAUL

Those who have examined the Epstein files have seen information about how connected Jeffrey Epstein was to members of the political, business, and academic elites. Many of these connections started after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

The Epstein files support claims that Epstein worked with intelligence agencies, in particular Israel’s Mossad and the American CIA. Yet the mainstream media and most politicians seem uninterested in whether Epstein used underage girls in a scheme to blackmail powerful individuals on behalf of intelligence agencies.

Fortunately, the alternative media is not afraid to discuss Epstein’s intelligence connections or any other matters related to Epstein, including suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The Epstein files and the Justice Department’s failure to let the people see the full files present an opportunity for libertarians. The belief that government agencies used the sexual abuse of children as a means of ensuring rich and powerful people did their bidding will increase distrust of government and the interests that profit from, and often control, the state. The Trump administration’s failure to release the files until forced to by Congress will further increase the distrust of government.

This distrust can lead to support for liberty if those of us who know the truth explain that the problem is a government that tries to run the economy, run the world, and run our lives. This type of government will inevitably attract unscrupulous individuals. Therefore, the solution is to limit the government’s power. The first step is to build a critical mass of people committed to restoring liberty and able to see through the propaganda used to convince us government is taking our liberty for our own good.

Following the Watergate scandal, Murray Rothbard wrote that, “[i]t is Watergate that gives us the greatest single hope for the short-run victory of liberty in America. For Watergate, as politicians have been warning us ever since, destroyed the public’s ‘faith in government’ — and it was high time, too.” Unfortunately, the people’s distrust in government did not last. However, Representative Thomas Massie, who is leading the fight to make the files public, has argued that abusing minors in order to blackmail wealthy and powerful individuals, along with the refusals to expose the full truth about these horrific crimes, is bigger than Watergate.

The controversy over the Epstein files comes at a time when the US is on the verge of an economic crisis. This crisis is rooted in President Nixon’s 1971 abandonment of the last link between the dollar and gold, giving the United States a purely fiat currency. This fiat money system, combined with the dollar’s reserve currency status, made it possible for the government to run up huge debts. Today the federal debt is almost $39 trillion and is increasing quickly. This exploding debt, along with resentment of America’s hyper-interventionist foreign policy, is leading to increased international support for abandoning the dollar. These factors all suggest that the next crash could end the welfare-warfare-fiat currency system.

If those of us who know the truth can take advantage of the growing distrust of government to further spread the ideas of liberty, the next crisis may lead to a return to limited constitutional government, liberty, and peace.

