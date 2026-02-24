Lowcountry Personal Injury Attorney Admits To $1.5 Million Fraud Scheme

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

A Lowcountry personal injury attorney who built his practice on representing victims of tragedy has admitted to orchestrating a years-long fraud scheme that siphoned at least $1.5 million from his own law firm and clients.

Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old William Christopher Swett of Johns Island, South Carolina will plead guilty to four counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering in connection with an elaborate scheme that stretched from 2018 through 2024.

According to charging documents filed in U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), Swett worked as a personal injury attorney at a Mount Pleasant, S.C. law firm, where he represented clients in civil claims stemming from death, injury and other losses. Instead of advocating for those clients, however, prosecutors allege he systematically exploited them – and his employer – for personal gain.

Investigators say Swett established legal services companies that he secretly controlled, then billed the law firm and clients for services that were never performed. In other instances, he allegedly inflated or fabricated expenses tied to legitimate cases.

***

Critically, Swett did not disclose his ownership or association with these companies to either the firm or his clients, federal authorities contend.

But the alleged fraud did not stop there, according to prosecutors.

Swett also stands accused of:

Submitting reimbursement requests for fictitious clients.

Fabricating death and personal injury claims.

Falsifying medical records and other legal documents.

Using falsified materials to justify payments.

To conceal the scheme, Swett allegedly funneled fraudulently obtained funds through bank accounts he controlled, laundering the money before siphoning it for personal use.

In total, authorities say he fraudulently obtained at least $1.5 million .

***

***

Swett has agreed to plead guilty to eight federal charges – four counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering.

Each wire fraud count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. In addition to potential incarceration, Swett faces fines of up to $250,000 per count, restitution to victims, and up to three years of supervised release following any prison sentence.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia field office. Assistant U.S. attorney Emily Limehouse is prosecuting the case.

Federal sentencing will ultimately be determined by a U.S. district court judge after consideration of the advisory sentencing guidelines and statutory factors.

As always, count on FITSNews to track developments in this case – including sentencing proceedings and any additional fallout within the Lowcountry legal community.

***

***

