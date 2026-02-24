FITSForum: For Too Long, Washington Forgot About Hard-Working Americans

“They are the backbone of this country, and for too long the only people politicians in Washington seemed to care about were those inside the Beltway.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILLIAM TIMMONS

***

There is a moment each year when the President enters the House chamber, the room falls silent, and our nation pauses to take stock of where we stand. Tonight, I will be in that room, ready to celebrate how far we have come and hear President Donald J. Trump’s vision to keep delivering results for Upstate families and hardworking Americans across the country.

They are the backbone of this country, and for too long the only people politicians in Washington seemed to care about were those inside the Beltway. The families of Upstate South Carolina deserved better, and President Trump is proving they will wait no longer.

Since President Trump took office, inflation has been cut by more than half, gas prices have fallen to their lowest average in over four years, real wages are growing, and for the first time since 2020, Americans have seen an overall price decline. On housing, mortgage rates have hit their lowest level since September 2022, affordability has reached a four-year high, and national median rent has fallen for four consecutive months. In a state where 13 percent of employment is in manufacturing, these policies are also protecting an estimated 97,000 full-time jobs across South Carolina.

Last summer, Our House Republican majority built on that foundation by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, the largest tax cut in American history. No tax on tips for the workers who earn every dollar on their feet. No tax on overtime for the people burning the midnight oil to get ahead.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In South Carolina alone, nearly 1 million seniors could benefit from provisions eliminating taxes on Social Security, while 26 percent of employees who regularly work overtime stand to benefit from this tax relief.

The pro-family provisions go even deeper. The Child Tax Credit has been raised to $2,200 per child, delivering direct relief to more than 40 million American families. The standard deduction for families has been boosted to $31,500 , meaning 91 percent of taxpayers keep more of what they earn without ever touching a tax form. For families across South Carolina, these are not policy abstractions. A typical family with two children in our state can expect to see between $6,900 and $9,800 in higher take-home pay as a result of these policies, putting real money back in real pockets and investing in the future of the American family.

What I hope comes through in the President’s address tonight is something I believe deeply and hear reflected every time I am back home: this work is far from finished, and those of us fighting for working Americans have no intention of slowing down. Groceries, healthcare, and housing supply are still real pressures on Palmetto State families. Every inch of progress is contested by Democrats who spent four years making life harder for working Americans and have offered nothing but obstruction since.

House Republicans are not treating this moment as a victory lap. We are treating it as a mandate to keep going. There is more to do, and I am confident that the winning is just beginning.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

William Timmons (Provided)

William Timmons represents the people of South Carolina’s fourth district in the United States Congress.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

