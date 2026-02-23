South Carolina’s ‘Smoke and Mirrors’ GOP Supermajority

“If the Republican majority wants to keep the trust of its base, it has to stop governing by headline and start governing by principle.”

by THOMAS BEACH

***

South Carolina Republicans hold a commanding majority in the State House. With that majority comes a promise to voters: if you elect conservatives, you’ll get conservative results.

Somehow, that never happens. Year after year, the same pattern repeats.

The conservative base demands action on a clear issue. GOP leadership responds with a bill that has a strong, conservative-sounding title. They roll it out with press releases, talking points, and victory laps before the ink is dry. But when you read the fine print, the substance doesn’t match the sales pitch. The bill is watered down, compromised, and carefully engineered to avoid real change.

Then, when the bill collapses under its own weight, leadership blames the Freedom Caucus (their favorite scapegoat), or Democrats, or procedure, or “political realities”—anyone but themselves. Meanwhile, they pat themselves on the back and tell voters how hard they fought.

This isn’t conservative governance. It’s smoke and mirrors.

***

The most recent example is the so-called closed primaries bill. For two decades, conservatives have pushed to close Republican primaries to Republican voters. In 2024, primary voters were asked directly: should we close the primaries? Eighty-two percent said yes.



That is not ambiguous. That is a mandate.

Yet when H. 3643 was finally brought forward, it was sold as a solution while falling short in critical ways. Like many bills before it, the headline and the fine print didn’t match. Instead of delivering what voters demanded, it delivered a diluted version designed to sound bold while avoiding real structural reform.

We’ve seen this movie before.

In 2023, H. 3594 was marketed as “constitutional carry.” It was anything but. The bill carved out special exemptions and layered in restrictions that made it a far cry from the clean, constitutional carry law conservatives had been promised. It should have been called “carry if you dare.”

***

***

In 2025, when social conservatives pushed for serious pro-life legislation, Republican leadership insisted there was “no appetite” for it. Members were even encouraged to distance themselves from the Family Caucus. Then in 2026, H. 4760, the “Abortion-Inducing Drug Prohibitions” bill, appeared. It did little to actually protect unborn children, but it gave politicians a talking point for town halls. The optics were conservative. The impact was minimal.

The same pattern showed up in the tax debate. H. 4216 was promoted as a path to 0% income tax. Many Republicans signed on without fully reading it. The original version raised taxes on roughly 70% of citizens. Only after pressure from the Freedom Caucus and grassroots conservatives was the bill forced back to committee. The revised version still raised taxes on 25% of South Carolinians—despite the fact that our state budget contains roughly $1 billion in programs that could be cut and hundreds of millions in obvious waste.

Raising taxes while funding pet projects and questionable priorities is not fiscal conservatism.

***

***

And when conservatives push real reforms, like banning critical race theory, defunding DEI bureaucracies, ending taxpayer-funded lobbyists, demanding earmark transparency, too many members of the Republican caucus are missing in action or actively working to weaken the effort. They want to sound conservative. They don’t want to carry the water to make it happen.

Voters are not fooled forever.

South Carolinians are paying attention. They read the bills. They see the gap between rhetoric and results. A strong subject line cannot substitute for strong policy. If the Republican majority wants to keep the trust of its base, it has to stop governing by headline and start governing by principle.

Conservatives didn’t fight for a majority just to get better messaging. They fought for change.

It’s time to deliver it.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Thomas Beach (Provided)

Thomas Beach is a conservative State Representative for SC House District 10. He is a member of the SC Freedom Caucus, Army Ranger, a family man, and a born-again Christian.

***

