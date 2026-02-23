South Carolina Judicial Coup: Are Legislators Coming to Their Senses?

“I am hearing from a number of people in my district who are troubled by how this looks and by the precedent it may set for future judicial elections.”

by WILL FOLKS

Despite several recent high-profile rebukes from prominent South Carolina senators, the Palmetto State’s legislative branch of government is still poised to tighten its vice grip on the ostensibly independent judicial branch and put another one of its former members on the state’s highest court.

South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which legislators pick judges – and the only state in which lawmakers control the nominating process for these legislative elections. This process has led to rampant corruption – prompting calls from reformers to fix the system.

It’s also led to lawmakers rewarding their colleagues with these plum judicial posts.

Lawmakers have thus far resisted making substantive changes to this incestuous system, and have in fact decided to double down on their dominance of the judiciary.

Next month, lawmakers are expected to vote in former S.C. House of Representatives speaker Jay Lucas as the next associate justice of the court – another example of cronyism but, more ominously, a direct rebuke of judicial independence. As previously reported, lawmakers are furious that incumbent associate justice John Few recently compelled them to go back to the drawing board and rewrite a controversial abortion statute – insisting they come up with a version which passed constitutional muster.

This is their payback… jettisoning Few and putting another left-of-center former lawmaker on the bench. Our audience will recall the so-called “Republican” legislature previously installed liberal Democrat lawmakers Jean Toal and Donald Beatty as chief justices – with catastrophic results for economic competitiveness and public safety.

“Our judiciary must be a place of integrity, independence, and equal justice under the law,” S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe recently noted. “Instead, our legislature is turning it into a political spoils system, where those with influence get rewarded and those without it get run over.”

Pascoe isn’t the only one calling out this “spoils system” for what it is…

Last month, state senator Luke Rankin bemoaned the “possible perception” that Lucas’ election would threaten “public confidence in the fairness and uniformity of our judicial system.”

“Placing on our highest court a candidate whose record presents few objective indicators of judicial readiness risks further inflaming skepticism about the process and about the justice our courts administer every day,” Rankin wrote in a letter to his colleagues (.pdf).

Last week, S.C. Senate majority leader Shane Massey implored lawmakers not to vote for Lucas, citing the same “perception” issues.

“Y’all, this looks really bad,” he said. “It looks like backroom deals are being made for someone who is not as qualified for – or deserving of – the position. It looks like the legislature is cooking the books.”

Looks like?

“Please let’s not screw this up,” Massey asked of his colleagues, although it was unclear if he was referring to the vote on Lucas or the broader judicial selection racket in which he and his colleagues have been participating for decades.

While Rankin and Massey are influential voices in the Senate, they are but two of 170 votes in a joint session of the S.C. General Assembly – which is the body that will choose the next supreme court justice (and numerous other judicial posts). In such a joint session, it takes 86 votes to win – meaning the 124-member House enjoys outsized influence over the Senate.

With current S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith pushing his members to support Lucas, it’s easy to see why the former speaker is in the driver’s seat in this race.

Or is he?

S.C. state representative Gil Gatch listens to testimony during a hearing on closed primary elections in downtown Columbia, S.C. earlier this month. (Will Folks/FITSNews)

Late last week, one of Smith’s loyal foot soldiers in the S.C. House – fellow lawyer-legislator Gil Gatch – expressed concerns similar to those voiced by Rankin and Massey as it related to Lucas’ candidacy for the court. Not only that, Gatch indicated he was hearing about the issue from his constituents in Dorchester County.

“Many constituents in my district have expressed concern about the appearance of a former speaker of the House, who has never served as a judge, challenging a sitting associate justice of our supreme court,” Gatch said.

“I have full confidence in South Carolina’s judiciary, and I sincerely believe there is no finer group of judges in the country,” Gatch continued. ” I am not suggesting that anything improper is occurring, and I think very highly of Jay Lucas.”

And yet…

“That said, I am hearing from a number of people in my district who are troubled by how this looks and by the precedent it may set for future judicial elections,” Gatch concluded. “Their concern is not about any individual, but about preserving public confidence in the independence of our courts.”

Gatch stopped short of saying he would vote against Lucas, but his statements are the first real indication that concerns over the “appearance” of this legislative coup have seeped across the lobby of the S.C. State House.

If enough of Smith’s foot soldiers feel the heat that Gatch is obviously feeling from folks back home, Lucas’ election – which currently feels like a fait accompli – could wind up becoming a much harder slog for the incumbent speaker.

