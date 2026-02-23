Gamecock Football: Big Injury to Key Offensive Lineman

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

After a profoundly disappointing 2025 season which saw them fall from No. 10 in the nation to an atrocious 4-8 final record, fans of the University of South Carolina football program have reverted to their familiar hopium addiction this off-season.

Irrational exuberance springs eternal in Columbia, S.C., where “culture” king Shane Beamer has brought in new offensive coaches to work with redshirt junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers and senior wide receiver Nyck Harbor.

Both Sellers and Harbor returned to the Gamecocks in 2026 hoping to work with a vastly improved offensive line. South Carolina allowed a staggering 43 sacks last season – third-worst in the entire nation – while surrendering 358 lost yards on sacks, second-worst in all of college football.

Endeavoring to improve on that atrocious output, Beamer’s staff scored a coup in the transfer portal – landing 6-foot-4, 310-pound redshirt senior Jacarrius Peak from NC State. A left tackle, Peak is intended to anchor South Carolina’s revamped offensive line – along with incoming five-star freshman Darius Gray.

Over the weekend, though, Peak sustained a serious knee injury during a team-building basketball tournament at the Carolina Coliseum.

“Jacarrius Peak suffered a lower body injury earlier this week and will miss spring practice,” a statement from the program noted. “We expect that he will available this season.”

Other reporters have speculated Peak could miss “part of the 2026 season” as a result of the injury – the exact nature and severity of which have not been immediately disclosed.

Peak’s injury came just ten days before the Gamecock were scheduled to start spring practice ahead of what is clearly a make-or-break year for Beamer. Through five seasons, the 48-year-old Charleston, S.C. native has posted a 33-30 ( .524 ) overall record – including a 16-24 ( .400 ) mark against Southeastern Conference foes and a 7-21 ( .250 ) record against ranked opponents.

We called on South Carolina to move on from Beamer last November… but first-year athletics director Jeremiah Donati has decided to give him another year at the helm to turn things around.

