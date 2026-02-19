South Carolina Senate Leader: ‘We Are Not Corrupt’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

For the second time in as many months, a powerful leader of the South Carolina Senate is challenging the election of an influential former legislative leader to the state supreme court.

In doing so, however, the Senate leader – Republican Shane Massey – seems willing to gloss over decades of corrupt, backdoor deal-making while sweeping serious lapses in legislative/judicial integrity under the rug.

I say “legislative/judicial lapses” because let’s be honest… what’s the difference? South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which lawmakers elect judges. It’s also the only state in which lawmakers wield exclusive control over which candidates get to stand for those elections, a process which has given rise to rampant corruption.

In Massey’s crosshairs? Former S.C. House of Representatives speaker Jay Lucas – the runaway favorite to become the next associate justice of the Palmetto State’s highest court. Lucas has ascended to the frontrunner position in this race not because of his judicial experience (which is nonexistent), but because he’s a former lawmaker – and because his erstwhile colleagues are upset with associate justice John Few, the incumbent, for holding them accountable when they violate the state’s laws and constitution.

“This is an opportunity to settle scores – not to mention a chance to replace an independent jurist with one who will do lawyer-legislators’ bidding,” I noted earlier this year. “More ominously, Lucas’ election would send an unambiguous message to any judicial candidate who dares defy the legislature on any issue: dissent will not be tolerated.”

***

S.C. Supreme Court Justice John Cannon Few, right, at the S.C. State House in downtown Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. (Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

***

“If they take (Few) out, that’s the end of judicial independence in South Carolina,” one prominent political attorney familiar with the inner workings of the judicial selection process agreed. “Every judge will be afraid that if they issue a correct, but politically unpopular, opinion they will voted out.”

In recent weeks, several powerful lawmakers have seconded our assessment… sort of.

Last month, S.C. Senate judiciary committee chairman Luke Rankin waded into this fight – stating he was “concerned that (Lucas’) election may appear to be driven by legislative influence.”

“Placing on our highest court a candidate whose record presents few objective indicators of judicial readiness risks further inflaming skepticism about the process and about the justice our courts administer every day,” Rankin wrote last month (.pdf).

This week, Massey decided to enter the arena – striding defiantly to the well of the S.C. Senate to offer his thoughts on the upcoming legislative election.

“Senators, I’d like to address something that’s really been troubling me,” Massey said, referring to the upcoming race.

“In many ways this election is unique,” he began. “It’s not normal that we have candidates challenging an incumbent justice. I’m not troubled by that challenge, necessarily – we’re tasked with electing justices, some of whom have raised questions and concerns about decisions that have been made. That’s part of the process.”

***

????A principled stand on judicial selection? Or a whitewash/blameshift aimed at protecting a broken system? The full speech of S.C. Senate majority leader @ShaneMassey from the floor of a chamber his "Republican" supermajority ostensibly leads… pic.twitter.com/KOAJ5R5mX0 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 19, 2026

***

“I’m not really here to get into that – and I’m not here to advocate for a candidate,” Massey continued. “I know all the candidates, I actually like them all – know them all personally, get along with all of them, I think they’re all bright and I think they’re all well-versed in the law. But they’re not all deserving of a seat on the supreme court.”

Massey stated his remarks were not intended to be critical of Lucas, but he bemoaned a “clear push” for his election that he found troubling.

“He’s a very smart guy, he’s definitely a pleasant guy to be around, we worked together on several issues while he was speaker and I was leader,” Massey said of Lucas. “This isn’t really about him This is about all the rest of us.”

According to the majority leader, “Republicans” in the S.C. General Assembly deserve credit for their recent judicial appointments.

“I think that we’ve been doing a really good job over the last several years of selecting justices who were exquisitely qualified for the position regardless of geography, regardless of personal loyalties,” he said. “As a legislative body, we’ve been doing a good job of selecting supreme court candidates.”

Really?

Not long after gaining power over the legislative branch, Republicans installed liberal Democrat Jean Toal as chief justice. Next, they installed another liberal Democrat – Donald Beatty – to lead the court.

***

“Both Toal and Beatty were Democrat lawmakers prior to becoming judges, and both predictably ran the judicial branch in a manner befitting those ideological moorings – materially eroding competitiveness, liberty and public safety,” I noted in a recent post.

Yet according to Massey, the election of Lucas would be the indignity that finally erodes public faith in the judiciary once and for all.

“Y’all, this looks really bad,” he said. “It looks like backroom deals are being made for someone who is not as qualified for – or deserving of – the position. It looks like the legislature is cooking the books.”

Looks like?

That’s exactly what is happening… but contrary to the majority leader’s rosy, revisionist view of the situation, it’s nothing new.

“Please let’s not screw this up,” Massey implored his colleagues.

That’s a noble sentiment, but the majority leader’s motivation in offering it up for public consumption appears to be anything but altruistic. It’s more about self-preservation – an apparent attempt to shield his colleagues from legitimate criticism and insulate them from future attacks.

“Many of our institutions are under attack,” Massey continued. “We all see that – we recognize it. Some of that attack is warranted – much of it is not. Most of the attacks on the judiciary are not sound.”

Seriously?

***

***

“Some attack the judiciary and allege corruption or other structural problems and most of those accusers are uninformed – or have a personal interest in the attack,” Massey continued.

I’m sorry, but… what?

Consider Stephen Federico, whose beautiful 22-year-old daughter – Logan Hailey Federico – police say was brutally murdered last May by a career criminal with literally dozens of arrests on his record, a thug who should have been locked up for life over a decade ago.

Is Federico “uniformed” in demanding justice for his daughter? And fighting to keep other fathers from having to experience the same horror?

What about the surviving victims of Bowen Turner, the accused teen rapist from Orangeburg, S.C.?

Was their “personal interest” in his sweetheart plea deal four years ago some sort of “attack” on our noble institutions?

What about the family of University of North Carolina football player Carl Smalls, who was murdered in December 2002 by gang leader Jeroid J. Price? Halfway through a mandatory 35-year prison sentence, Price was unconstitutionally sprung from prison without family notification after a secret meeting between a judge, prosecutor and powerful lawyer-legislator.

Are Price’s parents to be derided as “accusers” who are unfairly impugning South Carolina’s judicial “integrity?”

Massey’s characterization certainly suggests as much…

***

Logan Hailey Federico (Provided)

***

None of those cases – or dozens of others covered by this media outlet in recent years – are in any way, shape or form indicative of a “perception” problem. They are indicative of an actual problem.

A deadly problem… one lawmakers have ignored for decades.

But according to Massey, electing another lawyer-legislator to the supreme court is some sort of final straw that will lend “credibility to the unfounded assault.”

“The public already thinks we don’t play by the rules,” Massey said. “They think we’re all corrupt. They think we’re gonna pursue those things that are better for us or our friends or relatives even if it’s at their expense. Many people think we’d sell them out in a heartbeat if it’s gonna benefit us or somebody we know. And look, unfortunately there have been people that many of us have served with that have given credence to that position.”

Actually, senator… several of those people are serving with you right now.

Massey turned a blind eye to their corruption during his speech, though. In fact, he disputed any such characterization.

“You are not corrupt,” Massey claimed, addressing his colleagues. “You pursue policies that you think are best for the most citizens. Sometimes we disagree on those policies, sometimes I think you’re just completely off-base. Sometimes, probably lots of times, you think the same thing about me. But I think we’re all trying to do what we think is right.”

Again… really?

Is Massey completely forgetting the egregious pay-to-play scandal exposed on the Senate floor just last March? A textbook public corruption scandal that, nearly a year later, absolutely no one has has the balls to even investigate?

***

Once again, “the quiet part out loud.” South Carolina’s trial lawyer lobby effectively bribing state lawmakers… did it work? Stay tuned for an updated report… #SCStatehouse pic.twitter.com/MBzYSTtPFr — FITSNews (@fitsnews) September 2, 2025

***

“Electing a former legislative leader to the court with no judicial experience when he is by all objective measures the least qualified for the position – if he’s qualified at all – is not right, it is wrong,” Massey concluded.

On that point, he is absolutely correct.

“(Electing Lucas) makes the unfounded founded and the unwarranted warranted,” he added. “It soils the institution itself.”

On that point, Massey loses us…

His institution has already been soiled beyond redemption. And his attempt to whitewash decades of stains – chalking them up to “public suspicions of bad behavior” – is a joke. Worse than that, it’s an insult to the victims of a corrupt system who have spent years crying out for justice.

Clearly, lawmakers should not install another one of their cronies on the bench. They should leave in place the independent jurist who is holding them accountable. But most of all, they should not pretend for a second that their incestuous, corrupt system has merely created a “perception” problem.

Because with each new fatal example we uncover, the deathly seriousness of the actual problem becomes all the more painfully clear…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

