Epstein Fallout: Prince Andrew Arrested

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

While accountability for the unfathomable atrocities committed by those in the orbit of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been nonexistent in the United States, authorities in the United Kingdom have taken a potentially major step on that front.

According to the Thames Valley Police, its investigators have opened an inquiry “into the offense of misconduct in public office.” As part of that investigation, at 8:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday (February 19, 2026), its officers “arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.”

The man, who remains in police custody as of this writing, was not named by the agency “per national guidance,” according to the statement.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” the statement continued. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offense. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The identity of the man? Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew – the younger brother of King Charles III who upon his birth in 1960 was second in the line of succession to the throne of Great Britain. Windsor is now eighth in the line of succession, although in 2022 the late Queen Elizabeth II began the process of removing his royal styles and honors – a process completed by Charles III last year.

The king wasted little time in addressing the arrest of his brother publicly – pledging the “full and wholehearted support and cooperation” of the royal family.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” Charles III wrote in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation.”

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” the king added.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, is accused of allegedly sharing confidential government trade documents with Epstein, the erstwhile financier whose network of influence included some of the richest and most powerful men in the world.

***

RELATED | EPSTEIN EXCHANGED EMAILS WITH FORMER MISS SOUTH CAROLINA

***

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)’s partial, incomplete and inconsistently redacted release of documents related to various investigations of Epstein – a.k.a. the ‘Epstein Files‘ – has exposed allegations related to the grooming, kidnapping and trafficking of underage women, including all manner of sexual abuse purportedly perpetrated against them. The files also contain allegations of murder – and not just that, ritualistic murder, torture, cannibalism and other sheer Satanic practices.

“Within the grisly files are reports of dismemberment and strangulation, the consumption of human intestines, the harvesting of adrenochrome and attempts to breed a new master race,” we wrote in our recent coverage of the revulsive materials. “Worst of all? Many of the alleged victims referenced in connection with these acts were children – or infants.”

Mountbatten-Windsor was introduced to Epstein in 1999 by the financier’s longtime lover and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell – daughter of British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, who was widely believed to have been an Israeli asset (specifically an operative in the employ of its Mossad intelligence agency).

Mountbatten-Windsor opened the doors of multiple royal residences to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and their entourages.

***

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. (File)

***

In 2001, Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly raped Virginia Giuffre – a victim of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s trafficking operation – in London. This initial sexual assault allegedly took place in London when Giuffre was 17 years old. Subsequent assaults on Giuffre by the prince allegedly took place in New York – and on Epstein’s island in the Caribbean – that same year.

Giuffre claimed to have been paid $15,000 by Epstein following the trafficking incident in London.

Mountbatten-Windsor has steadfastly denied Giuffre’s allegations – and any allegation involving wrongdoing tied to his relationship with Epstein.

This high-profile arrest across the pond is the latest embarrassment for the administration of Donald Trump, who is also named extensively the files – and who prior to their release attempted to dismiss the entire Epstein affair as a “hoax.”

Trump’s administration has failed to prosecute anyone in connection with the release of the files, concluding there was “insufficient evidence” for criminal prosecutions. Earlier this month, U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi was specifically grilled over her agency’s failure to prosecute Mountbatten-Windsor.

“These two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime and more than enough evidence to predicate an investigation against former prince Andrew,” congressman Ted Lieu asked Bondi. “Why did you shut down this investigation last July and why have you not prosecuted former prince Andrew?”

“I don’t believe you asked Merrick Garland these questions when he was attorney general,” Bondi responded, referring to the leader of the DOJ under former president Joe Biden.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

