Scout Motors Debacle: More Delays, More Taxpayer Bailouts

by WILL FOLKS

The bad news just keeps coming for crony capitalist carmaker Scout Motors – a subsidiary of über-woke German-based Volkswagen (and for the fiscally liberal, corporate welfare-supporting “Republicans” in South Carolina who keep throwing money at the company).

According to a new report from Der Spiegel, the paper of record in Das Vaterland, the launch of Scout’s United States operations – which are centered around a heavily taxpayer-subsidized facility in Blythewood, S.C. – have been delayed once again. The latest problems will add another year (at least) onto the company’s launch schedule – which has now been pushed deep into 2028.

According to reporter Alexander Demling, the latest delay is due to a combination of “technical issues” and financial problems at the company.

Scout was originally scheduled to start producing all-electric vehicles this year – although that date was later pushed back to 2027 as the company has had to renege on its initial all-electric pledge.

“Scout was originally branded as an all-electric revival of the SUV of the same name produced by International Harvester from the early 1960s until about 1980,” Byron Hurd of The Drive noted in response to the news. “A rapidly changing political and economic climate has forced Scout to backtrack on its initial all-electric pledge. Now, it seems likely that the majority of Scout’s trucks and SUVs will be range-extended models equipped with onboard gasoline generators.”

According to Hurd, the company “has not shared any timing or product update announcements” in the aftermath of the Der Spiegel bombshell.

“Scout Motors is building on multiple fronts – we’re building a factory, we’re developing vehicles, and we’re building a company,” a company spokesman told FITSNews. “We’re making great progress on all of those fronts.”

Scout’s latest problems come as South Carolina lawmakers have been scrambling to appropriate additional taxpayer funding toward the company’s much-maligned Blythewood facility. Despite receiving $1.3 billion in incentives three years ago – a package rushed through the S.C. General Assembly in record time – lawmakers are now seeking another $200 million on Scout’s behalf to cover “cost overruns” at its massive manufacturing complex.

News of the latest bailout request was exclusively reported by FITSNews last month.

Lame duck governor Henry McMaster is also continuing to seek an additional $100 million in recurring annual funding for EV industry scholarships from the S.C. Education Lottery.

Scout Motors’ chief executive officer Scott Keogh shakes hands with South Carolina governor Henry McMaster. (Scout Motors/Facebook)

Many state lawmakers have bristled at these latest bailout requests, but sources familiar with the budget-writing process say “Republican” leaders – including speaker Murrell Smith and ways and means chairman Bruce Bannister – have bowed to pressure from McMaster and are seeking to funnel all manner of taxpayer appropriations toward Scout’s Blythewood plant.

“They are taking money from everywhere to give it to Scout,” a source tracking the budget negotiations told us, citing “lots of arm-twisting” by legislative leaders.

Some of these appropriations will be “exceedingly well hidden,” another source added – referring to conservation funding and unrelated agency appropriations that will be “repurposed” for Scout’s facility and its various environmental offsets.

A discussion of these additional bailout requests reportedly led to a knock-down, drag-out battle during this week’s closed-door meeting of the S.C. House “Republican” caucus.

Scout insists it is “not requesting the $200 million.” In fact, the company claimed it is not seeking any additional taxpayer handouts beyond the massive $1.3 billion previously provided.

“Scout Motors has not requested any additional incentives from the State of South Carolina,” a company spokesman told us. “Period.”

Three months ago, Scout announced its intention to locate its new corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina – bringing an estimated 1,200 high-paying, corporate jobs and $200 million in capital investment to the Queen City. Scout chose Charlotte for its headquarters over Charleston, S.C., an abject humiliation for McMaster – who oversees the S.C. Department of Commerce (SCDOC) and who has dutifully fellated Scout for years.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

