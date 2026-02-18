FITSPolitic LIVE: U.S. Senate Candidate Paul Dans & Wife Mary Hellen Bowers

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Joining us this evening, a credible alternative to U.S. senator Lindsey Graham, Paul Dans – a veteran corporate litigator and author of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 will sit in our studio alongside his wife Mary Hellen Bowers, a professional ballerina and fitness entrepreneur who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy with the family’s fifth child.

Dans formally declared his U.S. Senate candidacy on July 30, 2025 – boasting a swamp-draining résumé which includes authorship of the “source code” for destroying Washington D.C.’s deep state.

Dans draws a stark divide between himself and Graham…

“Graham promises foreign dictators your children’s inheritance,” he said. “He’s a 70-year-old childless warmonger with no stake in this country’s future,” a piece of campaign trail rhetoric that rings truer every day as America lurches towards war with Iran.

In our discussion with the Paul and Mary Hellen we hope to explore why family is central to the Dans campaign and how his vision for America domestically and on the world stage radically departs from Grahams’ often-unpopular policies.

