Donald Trump’s Disapproval Surges Post-Epstein

Public support for U.S. president Donald Trump is plummeting in the wake of his administration’s ongoing mishandling of documents tied to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – and amid escalating American interventionism in the Middle East.

According to aggregate polling data compiled by RealClear Polling, Trump’s disapproval rating climbed to 55.5% yesterday (February 17, 2026) while his approval rating dipped to 42% . That -13.5% gap was the largest of his second term – and puts Republicans in an incredibly difficult position as the 2026 midterm elections approach.

Trump has been underwater in the polls since March of last year, although he remains immensely popular in early-voting South Carolina – especially among Republican primary voters.

While Trump’s second-term fortunes are indeed flagging, his numbers this go-round are still slightly better than they were during his first term in office.

On December 13, 2017, a whopping 58.1% of Americans disapproved of Trump’s job performance – per RealClearPolling‘s aggregate data. Only 37% approved. That -21.1% gap was the low-water mark of Trump’s first administration – which concluded on January 20, 2021 with 56.1% of Americans disapproving of his performance and just 41.1% approving (a -15% gap).

Trump is also still faring marginally better than his predecessor in the White House.

Former U.S. president Joe Biden left office on January 20, 2025 with 57.1% of Americans disapproving of his performance and just 39% approving (a -18.1% gap). His low-water mark came on July 20, 2022, when 57.4% of Americans disapproved of him compared to just 37.1% who approved (-20.3).

While polls have consistently understated Trump’s true levels of support amongst the American electorate, the Epstein mess and his latest foreign entanglement – presumably entered into at the behest of the state of Israel – have clearly dragged his numbers down.

How low will they go? Or will Trump bounce back before the midterms? Stay tuned…

