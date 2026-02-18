Cannibal Killer’s Proposed Plea Deal: Victims Outraged

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Prosecutors in the office of embattled South Carolina fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson have reportedly reached a controversial plea agreement with a “cannibal killer” accused of murdering two people at a Palmetto State “care facility” in 2023.

“The horrifying details of the suspect’s prior crimes paint a portrait of a predator whose violent compulsions may have gone unchecked for years,” we noted two years ago in referencing the case of 27-year-old Marc-Anthony Cantrell. “With each new discovery, the true extent of his alleged brutality emerges — a nightmarish history that raises questions about missed warnings, failed systems and the sinister intentions investigators say drove him to prey upon the most vulnerable.”

Cantrell was arrested on August 4, 2023 in connection with the murders of 22-year-old Jared Ondrea and 35-year-old Deshea Butler – both residents at a Midlands-area facility funded by the S.C. Department of Mental Health (SCDMH). He later confessed to strangling both men, cutting off their ears and eating them.

Cantrell also admitted to drinking Butler’s blood over several days from a coffee cup.

***

Marc-Anthony Cantrell (S.C. Department of Corrections)

***

Butler’s autopsy confirmed his left ear had been severed. Meanwhile, Ondrea’s body – which was stuffed in a Rubbermaid storage bin – was unknowingly collected by City of Columbia garbage services and transported to a landfill.

His remains are unlikely to ever be recovered.

Given the depravity of these crimes – and Cantrell’s lengthy and similarly disturbing criminal history – family members of the victims were expecting him to receive a lengthy prison sentence. Frankly, anyone familiar with FITSNews‘ editorial position is well aware of what we would recommend as the appropriate sentence: death by similar means as Cantrell doled out to his victims.

Instead, prosecutors have purportedly extended – and Cantrell has reportedly accepted – a plea deal which would give him twenty ( 20 ) years on each murder count, sentences which could conceivably run concurrently.

Cantrell is currently in the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) on an arson charge – with a projected release date of October 20, 2031. According to his prison record (.pdf), he was disciplined on January 30, 2026 for “threatening to inflict harm” on a correctional employee – and damaging or destroying SCDC property valued at more than $100 . Last summer, he was cited for drug possession.

***

According to our sources, family members of Cantrell’s victims are livid over the excessive leniency allegedly being shown to him by Gipson’s office. We have also heard reports that these family members were not notified of the plea offer extended to Cantrell – which they have since objected to after the fact.

If accurate, that lack of disclosure could violate the constitutional rights afforded to crime victims in South Carolina – which wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened in this judicial circuit.

Cantrell was scheduled to appear before S.C. circuit court judge Christopher D. Taylor this Wednesday (February 18, 2026) at 2:00 p.m. EST and plead guilty to the two murders – although depending on the deal negotiated by Gipson’s office, Taylor could have conceivably rejected the deal or strengthened the sentence.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Joe McCulloch were reportedly attend the hearing on behalf of family members of the victims – as were several prominent statewide victims’ advocates. Our Erin Parrott was also assigned to attend the hearing and report back on any developments.

At the last minute, however, word reached our office that the hearing had been continued…

***

