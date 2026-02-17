Watch Live: House Subcommittee Considers Bill to Impeach Midlands Solicitor

by DYLAN NOLAN

S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson has come under legislative scrutiny that could result in his impeachment after his handling of the career criminal accused of murdering 22-year-old Logan Hailey Federico brought renewed criticism to his office.

This morning a bill (H.4564) that will decide whether the house begins impeachment proceedings against Gipson is before the House Judiciary constitutional laws subcommittee.

Should the bill clear the subcommittee, it would next fall upon the full House Judiciary committee to decide whether Gipson’s alleged wrongdoings are significant enough to report articles of impeachment to the S.C. Senate.

The nexus of Gipson’s potential impeachment stems from his handling of a different case, which involved the secretive release of of gang leader and convicted murderer Jeroid J. Price in the spring of 2023.

This backroom deal was exclusively exposed by this media outlet, and the ensuing uproar revived calls for reform of South Carolina’s badly broken judicial system.

At the time of his release Price had served 19 years of a 35-year “mandatory minimum” prison sentence for the 2003 gang-related nightclub shooting of North Carolina football player Carl Smalls. That’s when retiring S.C. circuit court judge Casey Manning, powerful lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford and Gipson collaborated to orchestrate his release.

S.C. House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee

After the state supreme court vacated Manning’s extra-legal, unconstitutional directive, Price fled from justice but was apprehended 78 days later and returned to the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

At the time of Price’s illegal release this news outlet noted that none of the attorneys who facilitated the killers secret release faced repercussions for their actions

“If the if the claim is made that the legislature doesn’t have the power to impeach a solicitor. Then, then there is no way constitutionally to hold an elected solicitor accountable,” S.C. rep Jordan Pace, the author of the impeachment bill told FITSNews.

“In South Carolina, it is the legislature who has also the authority under our current constitution to to hold judges, solicitors, even elected governors accountable, should they derelict their duty or commit a high crime, and that’s what this is about,” Pace added.

Stay tuned for live video coverage of today’s proceedings and analysis of their repercussions.

