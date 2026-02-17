Carolina Kitchen Confidential: Shane’s Rib Shack

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

As the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) carries out routine restaurant inspections, FITSNews is continuing our Carolina Kitchen Confidential series – a look behind the scenes at what’s really happening inside the Palmetto State’s food service industry.

A popular Upstate barbecue chain location – Shane’s Rib Shack – is facing scrutiny after state inspectors documented numerous sanitation and maintenance violations during a recent follow-up inspection.

According to a February 13, 2026 SCDA retail food inspection report (.pdf), Shane’s Rib Shack on McNeely Road in Powdersville received a “C” grade after being flagged for consecutive violations that could trigger enforcement action if not corrected.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Inspectors reported finding a dull can-opener blade shedding metal fragments, a broken ice machine, trapped food debris in cutting board surfaces and a cooler unable to keep food at safe temperatures.

Many of these violations were classified as consecutive – meaning they had been documented previously and not corrected – and could be referred for enforcement.

Additionally, inspectors found sanitizer test strips that were expired and discolored – meaning staff could not verify proper disinfectant strength. Inspectors also found grease accumulation under cooking equipment and in the mop sink area and multiple surfaces that were “unclean to sight and touch.”

The report also noted that the facility itself posed potential contamination pathways, including a “large gap” under the back kitchen door caused by a missing threshold and broken tile. Additional structural issues included a broken floor and cove base tiles throughout the kitchen – and leaking plumbing at sinks.

***

RELATED | THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD

***

Because the violations were repeat issues, inspectors ordered another follow-up inspection within 10 days – and warned the business could face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation per day if not corrected.

Restaurant grades in South Carolina are designed to reflect not just isolated mistakes but patterns – and repeat violations can signal ongoing operational failures as opposed to one-day lapses.

Whether the restaurant corrects those issues – and how quickly – will determine if enforcement action follows.

Count on FITSNews to track the follow-up inspection and report the results once the state releases them.

***

THE REPORT …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

