FITSForum: Only Americans Should Vote. Period

“We cannot let the chaos that was at the border become chaos at the ballot box.”

by SHERI BIGGS

American elections should be decided by American citizens. That is not a radical idea. It is a basic standard that most people assume is already the law.

But the truth is, loopholes in our voter registration system and years of activist-driven policy have made it far too easy for noncitizens to slip through the cracks. That’s why I followed through by cosponsoring and voting for the SAVE America Act, authored by Congressman Chip Roy.

This bill should not be controversial. But in today’s Washington, the most basic truths often are.

The SAVE America Act, short for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, requires valid photo ID to vote in federal elections and proof of U.S. citizenship to register. It also requires states to regularly remove noncitizens from their voter rolls and allows citizens to hold election officials accountable when they fail to enforce the law.

These are straightforward safeguards. And yet, the vast majority of House Democrats went into full panic mode. They called it racist and dangerous. But what could be more pro-democracy than making sure only Americans vote in American elections?

Despite their squabbles, we got it done… twice… and now it’s headed to the Senate for action.

Now, it’s time for the Senate to step up, pass the SAVE America Act, and send it directly to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature.

During the Joe Biden years, more than 10 million illegal aliens crossed into our country. Many now hold state-issued IDs and qualify for public benefits. In some states, these documents can be used to register at the DMV, with little or no verification of citizenship. Federal law, specifically the National Voter Registration Act, ties the hands of states that try to enforce stricter standards.

The SAVE America Act changes that. It updates the law so states can once again require in-person, documented proof of citizenship when someone registers to vote. It directs states to clean up their rolls and ensures that voters who lack paperwork due to religious beliefs, name changes, or other special circumstances can still verify their eligibility through a clear and fair process.

This bill protects every legal vote. It restores confidence and upholds the principle that one citizen gets one vote. That is not just common sense, it is how a legitimate democracy functions.

The opposition is not really about access. It is about control. The political Left has created a system full of vulnerabilities, then cries foul when anyone tries to fix it. But the American people are paying attention. They want accountability. They want to know their vote matters and is not being canceled out by someone who never had the right to cast a ballot.

With President Trump back in the White House, we are turning the tide. The SAVE America Act is one more step toward restoring integrity and putting the people back in charge.

I did not come to Congress to manage decline. I came to defend truth, protect the rule of law, and fight for the voices of every American citizen.

We cannot let the chaos that was at the border become chaos at the ballot box. The SAVE America Act closes the door to fraud and opens the door to trust. I am proud to help lead this fight, and I won’t stop until every state follows the same basic rule: if you want to vote in this country, you need to be a citizen of this country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Sheri Biggs represents South Carolina’s Third District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

