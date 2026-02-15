Columbia Mayor Slams FITSNews

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

In recent weeks, FITSNews has devoted a modicum of investigative scrutiny toward various doings in the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina – a bureaucrat-heavy municipality which continues to languish in mediocrity and mundaneness as cities like Charleston and Greenville thrive and flourish.

Columbia just can’t seem to figure it out… nor do its leaders seem particularly interested in figuring it out (not as long as they are profiting from the dysfunction, anyway).

“This place has a special kind of falling apart,” Soundgarden’s late frontman Chris Cornell once crooned. “Like they put the whole thing together in the dark.”

That lyric, in a nutshell, describes South Carolina’s capital city… a hodgepodge of heavily subsidized developments competing with each other for supremacy amidst an exodus of business and an epidemic of homelessness.

Against this backdrop, FITSNews recently filed an exclusive report on a disastrous (and costly) court judgment entered against the city tied to its unconstitutional jihad against private property rights – a jihad that’s literally killing small businesses.

This multimillion-dollar verdict against the city is also costing its taxpayers $1,800 a day in interest – with no end in sight (and no evidence the city has learned its lesson).

More recently, we’ve exposed city leaders’ secretive dealings on a controversial downtown property sale – a shady offline agreement for a new hotel that’s likely to cost city taxpayers millions of dollars by the time it’s all said and done.

Needless to say, our coverage has not endeared us to the powers-that-be in the Palmetto State capital… something they continue to make abundantly clear. Last month, we sought to avail ourselves of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in the hopes of gaining additional information on the hotel project – only to be greeted by stalling tactics.

This week, the mayor of Columbia went nuclear on our media outlet over an off-the-record quote inserted into an article about the city’s latest battle with the federal government. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann is adamant he was never told about the location of a new legal office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Honestly, that makes sense because ICE is leasing office space from a private provider – and was under no obligation to tell the city squat about its plans.

Still, not everyone in city government is convinced its leaders were left completely in the dark… and a few said as much to our outlet. In addition to reporting extensively on the city’s position, our Erin Parrott referenced these expressions of skepticism – but the quote the mayor hyperbolically conflated into us filing a “false report” was provided to me by a city insider on condition of anonymity.

To me…

And everyone in this state knows exactly how serious I am about protecting sources – and how serious South Carolina’s courts are in protecting a reporter’s right to use them.

The mayor’s missive – which was picked up by local media – seems more about amplifying his virtue signal to the woke left as it rebukes the nation’s current immigration policy than upholding “public trust and accurate information” in the marketplace of ideas.

Having been out-flanked by city councilman Tyler Bailey in fomenting outrage over the feds’ alleged failure to notify the city of their plans – Rickenmann likely figures a high-profile fight with FITSNews will endear him to the legions of blue-haired liberal women over fifty lining up to protest this new facility.

It’s a curious hill to die on… but if it’s the one he’s chosen, so be it. Certainly, he’ll receive no quarter from us as we continue exposing his city’s rampant corruption and the costs it is imposing on citizens.

