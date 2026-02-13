SCDOT Corruption Probe: Two Employees Indicted

Prosecutors say officials took cash from contractors who were awarded taxpayer-funded projects…

by ERIN PARROTT

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced this week that a statewide grand jury had returned multiple public corruption indictments against two former S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) employees accused of taking money from private contractors who received lucrative government work.

James Murray Cooper and Curtis Sims Jr. – both previously employed by SCDOT – face a combined seven criminal counts tied to alleged financial kickbacks connected to publicly funded projects in Richland County.

According to the indictments, Cooper – who served as a technical advisor and compliance manager within SCDOT’s Minority Small Business Affairs Office – unlawfully received thousands of dollars from a private contractor awarded millions in SCDOT contract work funded by taxpayers.

Cooper is charged with using his official position for financial gain and accepting rebates or extra compensation.

In a separate but similar case, investigators allege Sims Jr. – formerly a training safety and security program manager in SCDOT’s Office of Public Transport – accepted thousands of dollars from another contractor that had received more than $1 million in public funds.

Sims faces more extensive charges, including:

Use of official position for financial gain

Three counts of acceptance of rebates or extra compensation

Receiving something of value to influence a public official

The most serious of those charges carries with it a potential sentence of up to ten ( 10 ) years in prison.

Wilson framed the indictments as part of a broader effort to protect businesses competing for taxpayer-funded contracts.

“Today’s indictments send a message that all South Carolina businesses will compete for state contracts on equal grounds,” Wilson said. “We will continue to target the misuse of state funds and unlawful preferential treatment that harms honest South Carolina business owners and employees who play by the rules.”

Authorities say the investigation involved coordination between the statewide grand jury, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General (OIG) and SCDOT leadership.

Prosecutors assigned to the case include senior assistant deputy attorney general Creighton Waters and assistant attorney general Walt Whitmire.

Public corruption cases tied to procurement and contracting have long been a pressure point for South Carolina government – particularly in agencies that distribute large infrastructure budgets. The allegations in this case center on whether state employees exploited their positions to steer – or reward – contract work in exchange for personal financial gain.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Cooper and Sims are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

Count on FITSNews for any updates pertaining to this case as they become available.

