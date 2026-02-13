Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Charleston County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a late-night “shots fired” call on Johns Island escalated into a multi-agency manhunt – and ultimately a deadly confrontation early Wednesday morning (February 11, 2026). A suspect shot a Charleston County deputy before being killed by return fire, the fourth officer-involved shooting resulting a fatality so far this year in the Palmetto State.

According to SLED, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) initially responded Tuesday evening (February 10, 2026) to a residence on Edenborough Road following reports of gunfire. Authorities later located the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby gas station in the early morning hours Wednesday – and attempted a traffic stop.

Investigators say the driver fled – returning to the Edenborough Road residence – before exiting the vehicle armed with a pistol and running into nearby woods.

Deputies then pursued the man on foot and during the wooded encounter, attempted to deploy a Taser. Moments later, gunfire erupted.

The suspect fired at deputies, striking one in his ballistic vest. Deputies returned fire, killing the man at the scene.

The Charleston County coroner’s office identified the deceased as 34-year-old Floriberto Perez-Nieto.

The injured deputy was evaluated by EMS at the scene – and again at a hospital – but authorities say the protective vest prevented serious injury.

SLED confirmed it has opened an independent investigation at the request of CCSO – which standard procedure in the vast majority of South Carolina jurisdictions whenever law enforcement uses deadly force. Agents will interview witnesses, collect physical evidence and submit a case file to prosecutors once complete.

Officials have not yet released information regarding what led to the initial shots-fired call Tuesday night or whether Perez-Nieto had outstanding warrants.

The shooting marks the seventh officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2026, and the first involving CCSO this year. In 2025, there were 45 officer-involved shootings statewide, with none involving CCSO.

Across South Carolina, officer-involved shootings frequently follow a similar trajectory: a reported disturbance, attempted detention and sudden armed confrontation. The presence of body armor in this case likely prevented the incident from becoming a line-of-duty death – a factor law enforcement leaders have increasingly emphasized in recent years.

Authorities have not indicated whether body-camera footage will be released.

As with all SLED officer-involved shooting investigations, prosecutors will determine whether the use of deadly force was legally justified once the case file is submitted.

FITSNews will update this story as additional details are released.

