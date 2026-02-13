Aditi Bussells: Beyond Party Lines

“Until our districts become truly competitive, we should not expect transformational change.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ADITI BUSSELLS

***

During my time on Columbia’s City Council, I was often described as an “independent voice.” Not because I lacked clarity, but because I was deeply grounded in what mattered most: delivering real outcomes for the people I served. I never believed leadership required automatic allegiance to a political party (although I wasn’t afraid to showcase exactly how I felt about national issues). It required judgment, preparation, and the discipline to ask (Every. Single. Time.) what decision best strengthens our community.

That meant working with conservative lawmakers when it moved economic development forward or improved public safety. It meant partnering with more liberal colleagues when it expanded access to health resources, housing, or opportunity. The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier once called this approach “refreshing and gutsy,” noting my willingness to collaborate across the aisle. To me, it was neither. It was simply what responsible leadership looks like.

As I’ve reflected on my tenure, and like many, found myself paying closer attention to the midterms and the growing calls for new Democrat candidates to run, I keep coming back to a more difficult truth about our state:

Until our districts become truly competitive, we should not expect transformational change.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In 2024, there were 124 legislative seats on the ballot. Only five were decided within a ten-point margin. Many had no challengers at all. When elections are effectively decided before a single vote is cast, voters are left with the illusion of choice rather than the power of it.

This is not happening by accident.

For too long, legislators from both parties have held the power of redistricting, that is, drawing maps that often protect incumbency instead of prioritizing fair representation. Until that authority is removed from the hands of those who directly benefit from it and entrusted to an independent third party, as many states have already done, South Carolinians will continue to receive representation shaped more by political security than by public need.

Competition drives accountability. Accountability drives progress.

So the question before us is not simply who should run next. It is what kind of political culture we are willing to accept.

Do we want leaders who approach policy with curiosity, who do the hard work of understanding issues before voting on them, and who are guided by outcomes rather than optics? Or are we comfortable with a system where party alignment too often substitutes for thoughtful decision-making?

***

***

Don’t get me wrong, there is certainly a role for coalition-building. At specific moments, collective action matters. But lasting progress depends on well-informed, well-prepared leaders — individuals who vote with both intellectual seriousness and a clear sense of responsibility to the people they represent. That caliber of leadership emerges only when ideas must compete.

And, there is another dimension of leadership that voters are increasingly demanding, which can be diluted by the way our state is districted: authenticity.

Whether one agrees with them or not, many people are drawn to Donald Trump or Zohran Mamdani for the same reason they gravitate toward any public figure they perceive as genuine – they feel real to them. Voters today have a finely tuned instinct for what is scripted versus what is sincere. Authenticity is not about volume or provocation. It is about consistency. It is about aligning your public voice with your private convictions and having the courage to speak plainly, even when it would be easier not to.

As someone who has always tried to lead from a place of authenticity, I would be remiss if I didn’t say this: while we argue relentlessly on social media about party loyalty, the only entity truly falling behind is our state.

When political identity overshadows problem-solving, our schools don’t accelerate, our infrastructure doesn’t modernize, and our families don’t feel greater stability.

***

NEW LIVE SHOW WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 P.M.

***

South Carolina deserves representation that reflects the intelligence, nuance, and forward-thinking spirit of its people.

This is not a call to abandon parties; they serve an important function. But party cannot be the endpoint of our political imagination. The future of our state depends on leaders who are willing to think critically, voters who are willing to reward substance, and a system designed to encourage competition rather than avoid it.

Removing redistricting from legislative control would be a powerful step toward that future. Fair maps create real contests. Real contests create responsive leadership. Responsive leadership creates momentum.

The promise of South Carolina should never be predetermined by district lines or partisan comfort. It should be shaped by informed citizens, credible candidates, and leaders whose focus is not preservation of power, but expansion of opportunity.

We are capable of building that kind of state.

But first, we must decide that it is the one we deserve.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Aditi Bussells (Provided)

Dr. Aditi Bussells is rooted in South Carolina, she talks on community, public health, and politics through real life. A self-described Peak millennial balancing work, relationships, and motherhood in the South.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

