South Carolina Supreme Court Probes Numerous Fault Lines in Murdaugh Convictions

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

Nearly three years after a Colleton County jury convicted disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife and son, South Carolina’s highest court heard oral arguments in an appeal that could determine whether those verdicts stand — or whether the case returns to circuit court for a new trial.

During a high-intensity hearing on Wednesday (February 11, 2026), the S.C. Supreme Court subjected both prosecutors and defense attorneys to a rigorous examination of the appellate record in Murdaugh’s case — focusing most of their attention on alleged jury tampering by former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

Justices also addressed the legal limits on juror testimony related to those tampering allegations – and the proper constitutional standard for evaluating outside influences on a jury.

Murdaugh was convicted by a jury of his peers on March 2, 2023 of murdering his wife and son. The following day, he was sentenced to consecutive life terms on those verdicts.

While the justices explored admissibility issues and evidentiary challenges regarding those verdicts, the dominant theme of the hearing was unmistakable: improper jury contact and its legal consequences.

“How do we handle Mrs. Hill?” chief justice John Kittredge said at one point during the exchanges, referring to the disgraced former official.

How the court ultimately answers that question could decide this appeal…

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

INSIDE THE COURTROOM…

From the outset, the justices signaled they intended to control the pace of the hearing — and press both sides hard.

“Just want to notify council that on the primary argument as you begin your 20-minute allotment, five minutes will be given without court interruption, so you’ll have five minutes before we jump in with questions,” chief justice Kittredge said.

In other words, judicial restraint wasn’t going to be the order of the day…

Although the court announced strict time limits for each side’s presentation, intense questioning from the justices routinely pushed debate well beyond those limits — including extended back-and-forth exchanges as they drilled down on multiple key components of the appeal.

Among them? The jury-tampering record, findings of credibility from retired chief justice Jean Toal (who denied Murdaugh a new trial in January 2024) and legal friction between a court rule aimed at protecting the integrity of jury deliberations and the current law of the land related to jury tampering (Remmer v. United States).

The temperature in the courtroom rose quickly as justices zeroed in on one issue again and again: how a court can evaluate improper juror contact without violating the rule that bars them from probing jurors’ mental processes.

Also, unexpectedly, one niche piece of the record kept resurfacing — the affidavit submitted by the “egg juror,” whose controversial eleventh hour dismissal from the panel was decisive in securing the guilty verdicts against Murdaugh.

***

? Our owner and founding editor @TheWillFolks responding in real-time yesterday to the dramatic #Murdaugh appeal developments at the S.C. Supreme Court… pic.twitter.com/LpjgfQ2bL1 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 12, 2026

***

WHERE THE HEARING TURNED…

If the questioning of the defense was probing, the court’s exchanges with lead prosecutor Creighton Waters were, at several points, openly forceful — signaling how seriously the justices are weighing both the jury tampering allegations and their institutional implications.

Chief justice Kittredge framed the stakes in unusually candid terms — contrasting the professionalism of the trial participants with the misconduct allegations involving former clerk of court Becky Hill.

“The circumstances of this issue are not lost on us,” Kittredge told Waters. “In the courtroom, we have an excellent attorney general with a very professional and competent team of prosecutors, including you, Mr. Waters. On the defense side, we have extremely competent, top drawer representation. We’ve got a superb trial court judge, and out in the hallway we have a rogue clerk of court.”

He then underscored that even under prosecutors’ narrower version of events, impropriety is not disputed.

“Even if we accept the truncated version of what you characterize as innocuous statements, even you acknowledge it was improper — perhaps not improper to the point of reversal — but you acknowledge it was improper,” Kittredge said.

“Absolutely,” Waters replied.

From there, the justices repeatedly pressed the State on whether its theory that the remarks were harmless fits the governing legal standards — particularly the burden framework and the limits on juror testimony.

***

During today's Murdaugh murder S.C. Supreme Court appeal hearing Chief Justice John Kittredge issued a scathing assessment of former Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill's conduct.@FITSNews pic.twitter.com/OQ6zeBGcXC — Dylan Nolan (@dnolan2000) February 11, 2026

***

A central fault line revolved around which side inherits the burden of proving prejudice once improper juror contact is shown. The defense pointed to the aforementioned Remmer v. United States – which triggers a presumption of prejudice that must be rebutted by the state.

Toal’s order placed the burden on Murdaugh, although associate justice Letitia Verdin questioned whether the case she relied upon – South Carolina v. Green – truly supported such a shift.

Justice Garrison Hill focused on a related tension under the aforementioned Rule 606(b), which bars courts from probing how outside influences affected jurors’ thinking. If jurors cannot be asked whether comments influenced their verdict, he pressed, how can the state rely on jurors’ assurances to defeat a presumption of prejudice?

Kittredge then elevated the discussion further — suggesting some forms of jury interference by court officials may be so extreme that a “harmless error analysis” may not apply at all.

“In some circumstances,” he observed, “the conduct can be so reprehensible and egregious it becomes a de facto structural error,” he said.

Waters repeatedly returned to the state’s position that Hill’s comments were limited, not overtly directive, and cured by the trial court’s instructions — but the justices continued to test whether that characterization can carry the constitutional weight required to uphold the verdict.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh attorney Dick Harpootlian claimed the state’s theory was “totally unsupported by the record.”

By the close of the state’s presentation, one point was clear: the jury contact issue was not peripheral. It was the axis of the argument — and the state’s legal framework for defending the verdict was facing withering pressure from the bench.

***

RELATED | FIVE QUESTIONS THE COURT COULD ASK

***

THE LEGAL FAULT LINE

As the argument unfolded, it became clear the court was not simply parsing who said what to which juror — it was wrestling with a deeper collision between two legal guardrails that do not sit comfortably together.

On one side is Rule 606(b) of the South Carolina Rules of Evidence, which sharply limits post-verdict juror testimony. The rule permits inquiry into whether outside influence occurred — but forbids questioning jurors about how that influence affected their thinking or their verdict. On the other side is the federal constitutional framework articulated in Remmer v. United States — which holds that once improper outside contact with a juror is shown, prejudice is presumed and the burden shifts to the State to prove harmlessness.

Several justices repeatedly returned to the practical tension between those two rules.

If courts are barred from asking jurors whether improper comments influenced their verdict — how, exactly, can the state carry its burden to prove the contact was harmless?

Justice Hill put the dilemma directly to the defense — and by implication, to the prosecution’s theory of rebuttal.

Rule 606(b), he noted, prevents courts from considering the internal effect of outside influence on jurors’ deliberations, but if that inquiry is off limits, what evidence is left for the state to use to rebut a presumption of prejudice?

***

***

Harpootlian’s answer tracked the defense’s briefing: the proper test is objective, not subjective — whether the communication would influence a hypothetical reasonable juror — not whether seated jurors later say it did or did not influence them.

That distinction — objective effect versus subjective juror recollection — surfaced repeatedly throughout the hearing, and appeared to hold particular interest for multiple members of the court.

The justices also pressed on whether Toal’s post-trial process crossed the Rule 606(b) line by asking jurors questions that effectively probed deliberative impact — even if framed as credibility or influence inquiries.

The defense argued that once improper contact by a court official is established, the law presumes prejudice precisely because jurors cannot reliably reconstruct — or articulate — how influence affected them months later.

As Harpootlian framed it during argument, asking jurors to unpack the psychological impact of improper contact is both legally barred and practically unsound.

Prosecutors, by contrast, have argued that Toal’s questioning stayed within permissible bounds and that her findings — including that Hill’s comments were “limited in subject and not overt as to opinion” — are entitled to deference on appeal.

But the justices did not appear content to accept that framing at face value. Their questions repeatedly tested where the legal boundary actually sits — and whether the line was crossed in this case.

***

(FITSTube)

***

WHEN DOES MISCONDUCT BECOME STRUCTURAL ERROR?

Layered on top of the Rule 606(b) and Remmer debate was another issue that surfaced more than once — whether certain categories of jury interference by court officials are so corrosive as to render the debate moot.

Structural error — a narrow category in constitutional law — refers to defects that affect the framework of the trial itself and are not subject to “harmless error” balancing.

As mentioned previously, chief justice Kittredge raised that possibility explicitly with his comments about Hill’s conduct.

The defense stopped short of insisting the court must classify Hill’s alleged conduct as structural error, instead arguing that even under standard Remmer burden-shifting analysis, the defense prevails. Still, the structural-error discussion underscored how seriously the justices were treating the implications of a court official communicating with jurors about the defendant during trial.

The practical stakes of this classification are enormous. If treated as structural, prejudice need not be proven — reversal of the verdicts would necessarily follow from the nature of the violation itself. If treated as trial error, the court must apply the burden-shifting and harmlessness analysis.

By the end of the argument, it was clear the justices were not merely choosing between two factual narratives — they were deciding which doctrinal lane governs what happens when a courthouse authority figures insert themselves into the jury’s orbit.

***

RELATED | SUPREME COURT MUST CONSIDER BECHY HILL PERJURY PLEA

***

THE ‘EGG JUROR’ SURPRISE — AND WHY IT MATTERED

One of the hearing’s most pointed exchanges came when justice George C. James Jr. quickly pivoted from the State’s repeated claim that “11 jurors said the verdict was theirs” to the juror the defense has long described as the clearest example of alleged clerk contact — the so-called “egg juror,” who was removed the morning deliberations began, just minutes before the panel started discussing the case. “Can we consider the egg jurors affidavit?” James asked. The question was more than procedural. It went to the heart of a concern several justices appeared to be testing in real time — whether the post-trial jury-tampering inquiry selectively credited some impeachment evidence while sidelining other material that cut directly to Hill’s credibility. James noted that during the January 2024 evidentiary hearing, the egg juror was physically present and available to testify — but was not called — even though another non-deliberating juror was permitted to testify for impeachment purposes. “You mentioned during the hearing she’s across the street,” James told Harpootlian. “Judge Toal said, no, she’s not going to testify. She let the alternate juror testify for impeachment of Ms. Hill … what was the rationale for her not allowing the egg juror to testify?” Harpootlian answered plainly: “I don’t know.” *** RELATED | THE EGG JUROR CONSPIRACY *** James pressed the inconsistency, If the alternate juror — who also did not deliberate — was allowed to testify to impeach Hill, why wasn’t the egg juror? “If the egg juror’s testimony was just as theoretically impeaching … why wasn’t the egg juror allowed to testify?” he asked. Harpootlian told the court he was “not sure (Toal) stated a coherent reason,” adding that while the egg juror’s affidavit was included in the record, Toal did not cite it in her written order denying a new trial — just as, he argued, she failed to cite other juror impeachment statements about Hill’s comments. James then framed the issue in appellate terms — whether Toal’s specific factual findings should be read as an implicit rejection of the omitted impeachment evidence, as prosecutors argued in their briefing. “The state argues in its brief that judge Toal … was an implicit rejection of the other statements,” James said. “What’s your response to that?” Harpootlian called that interpretation “wholly unsupported by the record,” arguing that when credibility is central to the inquiry, impeachment affidavits from multiple jurors — including the egg juror — should not be brushed aside by implication. The exchange signaled that at least some members of the court are scrutinizing not only what evidence was presented at the tampering hearing — but what evidence was excluded, and why — and whether those exclusion decisions are relevant to the appellate analysis now before them. ***

“THE GATE HERE WAS JUST LEFT OPEN”

While jury tampering dominated the emotional and constitutional center of the hearing, the justices also devoted sustained — and at times pointed — attention to the second major pillar of the appeal: whether the trial court allowed the State’s financial-crimes evidence to expand beyond permissible bounds under Rules 404(b) and 403, which govern the admissibility of evidence and testimony.

Defense attorneys have long argued that what began as motive evidence evolved into something far broader — effectively turning the murder trial into a parallel prosecution of years of alleged theft, fraud, and financial misconduct. According to the defense, that shift risked inviting jurors to convict based on character and moral judgment rather than proof tied directly to the killings.

Members of the court pressed prosecutors not just on admissibility theory — motive and narrative context — but on volume, granularity, and limiting principles.

Chief justice Kittredge framed the concern in unusually blunt terms, contrasting South Carolina’s evidentiary rule with its federal counterpart and questioning whether the trial court meaningfully enforced its gatekeeping role.

“Yes, the judge is a gatekeeper,” Kittredge said from the bench. “Unlike the federal counterpart of 404(b), our case law has said that our version of 404(b) is a rule of exclusion, not inclusion. And the gate here was just left wide open.”

“Everything under the sun was allowed in,” Kittredge added.

***

Former S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman. (File)

***

He noted he struggled to identify meaningful examples where financial crime evidence had been excluded — and questioned whether the breadth of what was admitted crossed from probative context into unfair character portrayal.

“I couldn’t find any example of financial crime evidence that was excluded,” he said, describing the scope and detail as “arguably problematic” and extending to facts that appeared only loosely tied to motive.

Illustrating the concern, Kittredge pointed to testimony of Tony Satterfield and questioned the relevance of his disabled brother to the murder motive theory advanced by prosecutors.

“How does that relate to motive?” he asked. “Evidence that appears to be that not only is he a thief with a motive for murder — he’s a despicable low life character. I mean the very evil that 404(b) is designed to prevent — and then ultimately, 403 as the final safeguard, right?”

That line of questioning signaled the court was not merely reviewing admissibility in isolation, but assessing its cumulative effect — whether the sheer breadth of prior bad acts evidence risked overwhelming the murder proof itself.

Prosecutors maintained that the financial evidence was not propensity proof but contextual motive — part of what prosecutors have repeatedly called the “complete story” of the pressures closing in on Murdaugh before the killings. Prosecutors also emphasized that trial-level evidentiary rulings are reviewed under a deferential abuse-of-discretion standard and that multiple independent admissibility grounds supported the rulings below.

Under intense questioning from associate justice John Few, Waters at one point attempted to link the prevalence of financial motives for murder to movies like Fargo.

“I haven’t seen Fargo,” justice Few responded bluntly. “Get to the point.”

Defense attorney Phillip Barber also scored points in challenging the prosecution’s theory that a “gathering storm” tied to Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds was

“Putting himself at the center of a high-profile murder investigation is probably not the best way to distract attention from financial crimes,” he said.

The tone of this portion of the argument was more surgical than the jury tampering exchanges — tightly focused on doctrinal guardrails, standards of review, and prejudice balancing — but it was no less consequential. The bench appeared to be testing not just whether the rule was cited, but whether it was actually enforced.

Taken together, the questioning made clear that while jury integrity is the gravitational center of the appeal, the evidentiary framework of the trial itself remains very much under scrutiny.

***

***

REMEDY ON THE TABLE: WHAT IF ERROR IS FOUND?

From there, the argument naturally pivoted to consequence — a topic the justices raised with both sides: if error is found, what follows?

The court explored the range of remedies available depending on how any violation is classified — harmless error, reversible error, or structural defect. Questions in this segment focused on fit and proportionality: does the alleged mistake require a full new trial, a limited remand, or no relief at all?

Here again, questioning returned to classification. If clerk contact triggers a Remmer presumption and the State cannot rebut it, the remedy points toward a new trial. If Rule 403/404 balancing is deemed merely debatable — not abusive — the convictions stand. If misconduct rises to structural magnitude, remedy becomes automatic.

By the close of the session, one reality was unmistakable: the justices were not treating remedy as an afterthought. They were actively mapping outcome paths in real time — tying legal standards to procedural consequences.

That forward-looking focus — combined with the unusually aggressive questioning of the State — is a major reason courtroom observers described the argument as far more intense than expected.

***

WHAT THE DEFENSE SAID AFTERWARD: “THIS IS ABOUT A FAIR TRIAL”

In a post-argument press conference, Harpootlian and Barber – along with defense attorneys Jim Griffin and Maggie Fox said the intensity inside the courtroom confirmed what they had hoped to see — a bench deeply engaged with the constitutional framework, not just the factual record.

Harpootlian described the justices as fully immersed in the briefing and record, saying they asked “very intelligent questions” and appeared to be “wrestling with the issues we asked them to wrestle with.” He emphasized that the defense’s strategy was to keep the court anchored to constitutional standards — particularly the jury-tampering presumption and limits on juror inquiry — rather than the emotional gravity of the underlying crimes.

Consistent with the defense’s written briefing, Harpootlian framed the appeal as process-driven, not personality-driven — arguing that the controlling question is not whether the verdict appears correct in hindsight, but whether the procedure that produced it satisfied Sixth Amendment guarantees.

Griffin likewise pointed to the depth of questioning on Rule 606(b), the Remmer presumption, and the scope of permissible juror examination — signaling that, in the defense’s view, the court understands the appeal as a structural fairness case, not merely an evidentiary dispute.

Both lawyers declined to predict an outcome but said the court’s focus suggested the jury-contact issue remains central.

***

WHAT HAPPENS NOW — AND WHAT TO WATCH FOR

With oral arguments complete, the case now moves into private deliberations. No ruling will come from the bench. Instead, the justices will confer, vote, and assign an opinion author. Drafting, circulation, concurrences, and dissents can take weeks or months — especially in a case combining constitutional standards, evidentiary doctrine, and a massive trial record.

The possible outcomes remain as follows:

Affirm — If the court finds no reversible or structural error, the convictions will stand

— If the court finds no reversible or structural error, the convictions will stand Reverse and remand for new trial — If jury-contact standards or evidentiary rulings are deemed prejudicial, Alex Murdaugh’s convictions will be vacated and a new trial will be ordered.

— If jury-contact standards or evidentiary rulings are deemed prejudicial, Alex Murdaugh’s convictions will be vacated and a new trial will be ordered. Limited remand — if the court finds the wrong legal standard was applied, it can send the case back to the trial court for further proceedings.

Key signals to watch when the opinion arrives will include how the court classifies the improper juror contact, how it reconciles Rule 606(b) with prejudice analysis, and how it frames the burden structure under federal and state precedent.

***

THE BOTTOM LINE

This was not a routine appellate argument.

What many expected to be a tightly timed, technical hearing instead became an extended, high-pressure examination — with the justices pressing hardest on jury integrity, juror-contact standards, impeachment gaps, and the legal mechanics of prejudice.

The tone surprised veteran court watchers. The questioning went long. And the sharpest exchanges were directed not at rhetorical framing — but at doctrinal fault lines.

The ultimate decision will arrive quietly, in writing. But after this argument, one thing is clear: the court is treating the stakes — and the standards — with full constitutional weight.

FITSNews will continue to follow the case and provide detailed analysis the moment the court issues its ruling.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

