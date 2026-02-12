New Columbia ICE Office Triggers Clash Between City Leaders And Feds

Officials say $4.3 million lease was signed without notice, sources say otherwise…

by ERIN PARROTT

A federal immigration office quietly headed for Columbia, South Carolina’s Main Street has ignited a political and legal fight in the Palmetto State’s capital city – not just over immigration enforcement, but over who gets told what before Washington moves in.

Federal officials and supporters say it’s routine.

City leaders say they were blindsided, but sources disagree – saying that leaders did in fact know.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has secured a 10-year, $4.3 million lease at 1441 Main Street for an Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA) location – the agency’s legal arm responsible for prosecuting deportation cases.

Columbia councilman-at-large Tyler D. Bailey said the city discovered the move through news reports rather than federal communication.

“Neither the mayor, city council, city manager nor the Columbia Police Department were given any notice,” Bailey said, calling the decision a deliberate bypass of local government.

Unlike a detention facility or enforcement hub, the OPLA office primarily houses attorneys who handle immigration court proceedings. The office would process removal cases tied to the Midlands region – something immigration courts across the Southeast already do in federal buildings.

Still, the downtown placement – near student housing, medical facilities and the Soda City Market corridor – is what raised immediate concern from city leadership.

“Our neighborhoods… are not staging grounds for federal enforcement operations conducted in the shadows,” Bailey said, adding he plans to seek a formal briefing and potential legal options.

Columbia mayor Daniel Rickenman also told The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier he was blindsided by the federal move – although his account is being contradicted by those with knowledge of the situation.

“He definitely knew,” a source close to city government told FITSNews.

The dispute has quickly evolved into a familiar federal-local tension: jurisdiction versus coordination. Municipal officials argue they should have been notified for planning and public-safety coordination purposes.

Supporters counter that the federal government is not legally required to seek municipal approval when leasing office space – especially for administrative legal operations rather than enforcement raids.

In other words: Washington doesn’t need Columbia’s permission – but Columbia expected a heads-up.

REPORTS OF ICE ACTIVITY SURGE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The announcement has already begun drawing ideological reactions statewide – with some officials framing the office as a public safety asset and others warning about community trust implications.

Bailey framed his objection around process rather than policy.

“The City of Columbia should not be blindsided,” he said. “We will not allow our residents to be treated as an afterthought.”

Although sources claim that city officials were aware of the new establishment, they are now requesting formal federal briefings while exploring legal and legislative options – though historically, municipalities have limited authority over federal leasing decisions.

The likely outcome: the office will open. But the fight over how it arrived – and who was told – may last much longer than the lease itself.

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

