Nancy Mace Demands ‘Immediate Release’ of Unredacted Epstein Files

by WILL FOLKS

South Carolina congresswoman and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace – one of the handful of Republicans who insisted on releasing files related to deceased pedophile and suspected foreign spy Jeffrey Epstein – is pressing the administration of Donald Trump to provide additional documents related to Eptein’s activities.

This week, Mace called for the immediate release of all unredacted Epstein files after reviewing documents at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). She also called on congressional Republicans to hold hearings into the individuals named in those documents – who just so happen to be some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in the world.

“I have more names today than I had yesterday,” Mace said. “A lot of the information and documents related to co-conspirators were redacted or couldn’t be found in the database. That’s deeply concerning.”

“Documents about co-conspirators were heavily redacted or missing entirely from the database,” Mace continued. “Names that should be public are still being protected.”

Mace added she was compiling a list of individuals for the U.S. House oversight committee (of which she is a member) to interview “in very short order.”

“I’m putting together a list of people I want interviewed,” she said.

“The days of cover-up are over,” Mace said. “I want the princes, the former presidents, the billionaires to know: your days are numbered. America has a two-tiered system of justice – one for the rich and powerful, and one for the rest of us. Those days are over.”

Mace also implored members of the media to focus on victims, not the political and partisan components of the case.

“Don’t make this partisan – this is about the victims,” Mace said. “The Epstein saga will go down as one of the greatest cover-ups in American history.”

As previously reported, Mace was one of only four Republicans to initially support the release of these files. The other GOP lawmakers who stood with her were Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia.

FITSNews has editorialized that Mace and these lawmakers are “on the right side of history.” We have also staunchly criticized the Trump administration for its delayed, incomplete and evasive “release” of selected, inconsistently redacted documents.

On a more fundamental level, we have urged accountability for the “unfathomably evil, unspeakably depraved and unprecedentedly horrific” allegations contained in the documents.

“The darkness confronting us in the Epstein Files is something deeper and more insidious than we ever expected… or previously encountered,” I editorialized earlier this week. “It is shocking to our senses, repulsive to our souls and elementally corrosive to our faith in the institutions we thought we could trust – and the basic humanity we thought we once shared. And we likely don’t even know – and may never know – the half of it.”

“The documents released contain, as expected, allegations related to the grooming, kidnapping and trafficking of underage women – including all manner of sexual abuse purportedly perpetrated against them,” I added. “But they also contain allegations of murder – and not just that, ritualistic murder, torture, cannibalism and other sheer Satanic practices.”

