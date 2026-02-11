LIVE UPDATES: Murdaugh Appeal is Before S.C. Supreme Court

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Nearly three years after a Colleton County jury convicted disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife and son, South Carolina’s highest court is taking up the case — and FITSNews is providing live coverage from inside the courtroom.

Today, the South Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Murdaugh’s direct appeal – and his related appeal of the order denying him a new trial based on jury tampering allegations. The hearing — scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EST in Columbia, S.C. — marks the first time attorneys for both sides will appear before the justices in person since the appeal was filed.

At issue is not Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence, but whether legal errors — including alleged jury interference, evidentiary rulings, and limits on juror questioning — undermined the fairness of his 2023 murder trial. Prosecutors argue the verdicts entered against Murdaugh were supported by overwhelming evidence and should stand. Defense attorneys argue the trial was structurally compromised and that a new trial is required.

The court is hearing two tracks of appeal together:

A challenge to the guilty verdicts, including the admission of financial-crimes evidence

A challenge to the denial of a new trial following post-verdict jury tampering allegations involving former clerk of court Becky Hill

Each side will present structured argument segments, with rebuttal time reserved for the defense. The justices may question attorneys at any point during their allotted forty minute presentations.

In addition to providing expansive background coverage on our Murdaugh Appeal landing page, FITSNews will be running a live feed (below) with real-time updates, key exchanges, notable questions from the bench, and procedural developments as they happen. Our courtroom reporting and live updates are being coordinated by our Columbia-based team, with analysis and legal context added in real time.

***

THE POLLS …

As we did during Murdaugh’s 2023 trial, we’re once again inviting our audience to weigh in — this time not on his guilt or innocence, but on the legal questions facing the justices.

Our live polls are designed to track how readers view the strength of the competing legal arguments as they are presented to the court. As you follow hearing and its aftermath, we’ll keep these polls open throughout today’s hearing and update results as arguments unfold.

What do you think? Vote in our polls and post your comments in our always-engaging comments section…

***

***

THE FEED…

5:32 a.m. EST – Welcome to our live feed! Be sure to check back throughout the day for updates!

***

