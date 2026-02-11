FITSPolitic LIVE: Justin Bamberg

|
Thank you for watching episode five of FITSPolitic, the Palmetto State’s new top political podcast where we dive deep into the issues of the day with the state’s most prominent politicos.
This week we’re joined by state legislator Justin Bamberg who represents residents of Bamberg, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties while operating his law firm Bamberg Legal. Bamberg represents S.C. House District 90 (.pdf), and has earned a reputation for giving back to his community outside of his service in the legislature through his consistent participation in charitable initiatives.
Bamberg, a member of the Democratic party, marks this program’s second consecutive guest from the Palmetto State’s (super) minority party – as such we expect another lively exchange of ideas that we hope will cut past the partisan talking points and through to the steps we need to take to make South Carolina the best state it can be.
We would be remiss not to mention Bamberg’s role in the litigation surrounding Alex Murdaugh‘s financial crimes and the double homicide of his wife and son. Bamberg has represented multiple members of the cast of characters pulled into Murdaugh’s vortex, ranging from the victims of his financial misappropriations to the former clerk of court whose conduct during the trial could lead to the reversal Murdaugh’s double homicide verdicts.
