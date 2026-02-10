Smoke-Free Tobacco Fuels Job Growth

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… It’s been a banner year for Phillip Morris International (PMI), only this time the world’s largest cigarette manufacturer is reaping huge profits from helping people stop smoking. PMI’s stock is up 13% so far this year (and has soared 25.7% over the past year)…

by WILL FOLKS

It’s been a banner year for Phillip Morris International (PMI), only this time the world’s largest cigarette manufacturer is reaping huge profits from helping people stop smoking.

PMI’s stock is up 13% so far this year (and has soared 25.7% over the past year) – growth driven in large part by its investment in smoke-free technologies. According to its recently released financial report, the company’s smoke-free business accounted for 41.5% of its total net revenues and nearly 43% of its total gross profit.

Driven by the sale of heated tobacco products (HTPs), PMI is positioned to dominate this rapidly expanding smoke-free market in the coming years.

“Philip Morris is executing this like no one else,” a recent analysis in Seeking Alpha noted.

Last month, the company announced its intention to continue an aggressive capital investment campaign – one including infrastructure investments in Colorado, Kentucky, and North Carolina. According to the company, these investments are projected to bring between 1,000 and 1,500 jobs and a recurring annual economic impact of $800 million .

“We’re investing in the country’s future, starting with accelerating the shift to a smoke-free America, a nation free from cigarettes,” PMI chief executive officer Stacey Kennedy noted.

Could South Carolina be in line to benefit from this expansion? Possibly… but the Palmetto State would be wise to consider amending its current laws to incentivize it.

This issue was addressed late last month in a guest column submitted to our media outlet by former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) director Tom Price.

“States such as Mississippi and Alabama have already passed legislation to make HTPs more affordable than cigarettes by applying differential taxation,” Price wrote. “By incentivizing adults who smoke to transition to better, smoke-free options, these tax policies support positive public health outcomes across the state and have the potential to reduce healthcare costs associated with smoking-related illnesses if adults who smoke, switch completely to these innovative alternatives instead. Palmetto State lawmakers would be wise to pursue a similar approach.”

According to the latest data (.pdf) from the S.C. Department of Public Health (SCDPH), approximately 11.8% of South Carolina adults were smokers as of 2023 – down precipitously from 27% in 1992. Other data (.pdf) shows there’s been a huge drop in the percentage of teens using tobacco products in the Palmetto State in recent years – with only 10% of students using tobacco products in 2024 – down from 21% in 2021.

