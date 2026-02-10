Mark Sanford Mulls U.S. Senate Bid Against Lindsey Graham

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford – whose failed presidential bid in 2020 made him a pariah with the MAGA wing of the Republican Party – is mulling a U.S. Senate bid against long-serving incumbent Lindsey Graham.

According to our sources, Sanford’s contemplated U.S. Senate bid is being pushed by many of the same forces that backed former lieutenant governor André Bauer‘s aborted campaign against Graham last summer. Bauer entered the race last July – and promptly exited it a little more than a month later.

Graham – who has already been endorsed by Donald Trump – is currently being challenged by Upstate businessman Mark Lynch and Project 2025 architect Paul Dans in his bid for a fifth, six-year term in Washington D.C.

Earlier this week, Sanford’s supporters conducted a poll which tested his backing among Republican primary voters in the Palmetto State.

That survey threw several jabs at the incumbent senator, accusing him of using his office “to make himself rich” and to amass a “multi-million dollar fortune.”

The poll also referred to Graham as an “out-of-touch globalist” who criticized Trump on numerous issues – and who personally attacked Trump during his 2016 candidacy as “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

The poll also highlighted Graham’s longstanding support for open borders.

Were he to run, Sanford – a former two-term governor and two-time congressman – would bring statewide name identification and a war chest with more than $1 million to a campaign against Graham. He would also bring a metric ton of baggage, however… and would likely draw a sharp rebuke from the notoriously vindictive Trump.

Should he decide to run, the race would likely become very personal as Graham is the godfather to Sanford’s youngest son, Blake Sanford.

