Cleaner Carolina: New Audit Finds Less Litter Alongside Midlands Roads

State and local anti-litter efforts appear to be making a dent, but officials say the job isn’t finished yet…

by ERIN PARROTT

After years of complaints about trash-strewn shoulders and debris-clogged medians, a new audit suggests roadways in the Midlands region of South Carolina may finally be trending in the right direction.

According to a recently released roadside litter survey by Keep the Midlands Beautiful (KMB), the amount of visible trash along monitored corridors across the Columbia-area region has declined compared to previous reporting periods – a sign officials say reflects both increased enforcement and growing public awareness.

The audit examined multiple road segments across Lexington and Richland counties, where volunteers and coordinators cataloged and categorized litter along designated routes. While debris remains common in high-traffic commercial corridors and construction zones, surveyors reported fewer items overall than in past counts.

Local leaders pointed to a combination of factors behind the drop:

Expanded cleanup partnerships with civic groups and volunteer organizations

Increased signage and anti-litter messaging campaigns

Enforcement of litter fines and illegal dumping penalties

Continued participation in statewide cleanup initiatives

South Carolina has historically ranked poorly in national cleanliness metrics – something lawmakers and local governments have spent years attempting to address through both public education campaigns and penalties targeting repeat offenders.

Despite the improvement, officials stressed the findings do not mean roadside trash has been solved – only reduced.

Plastic packaging, fast-food containers and cigarette butts still made up a significant share of collected waste, and certain roadway types – particularly entrance ramps and commercial corridors – remain persistent trouble spots.

Illegal dumping also continues to pose challenges in rural and semi-rural areas of Lexington County, where bulky items such as furniture and household debris are still regularly discovered.

Beyond aesthetics, litter carries environmental and financial consequences. Roadside debris washes into storm drains and waterways, contributes to flooding risks and requires taxpayer-funded cleanup crews.

Local governments spend millions annually responding to roadside trash complaints – costs officials say could drop significantly if the downward trend continues.

For now, Midlands leaders are cautiously optimistic: the latest numbers suggest behavior may be slowly changing, but they warn the progress will disappear quickly without sustained public participation.

The bottom line is, South Carolina’s roads may be getting cleaner – but keeping them that way will depend less on audits and more on everyday habits.

