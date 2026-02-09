The Epstein Files: Death of the Truth

“It is abundantly clear our government is more interested in burying this scandal than getting to the bottom of it.”

by WILL FOLKS

***

The initial allegations against convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – namely that he and his associates procured underage girls for men of wealth and power to exploit and abuse – were sufficiently heinous.

Sex with anyone who has not attained the age of consent is illegal. Immoral. Reprehensible. That’s why this media outlet has consistently called on those who engage in such acts to suffer the direst of consequences.

But as the Epstein saga has unfolded, the allegations linked to his network have moved beyond “sufficiently heinous” and into the realm of unfathomably evil. Unspeakably depraved. Unprecedentedly horrific.

On a private island in the Caribbean Sea, in a massive mansion in midtown Manhattan, and at a secluded ranch in New Mexico and various coordinates in between, atrocities were perpetrated by the so-called masters of the universe on those they deemed to be expendable.

As they were happening, these exploits were dutifully recorded and catalogued by Epstein and his associates as kompromat.

The darkness confronting us in the Epstein Files is something deeper and more insidious than we ever expected… or previously encountered. It is shocking to our senses, repulsive to our souls and elementally corrosive to our faith in the institutions we thought we could trust – and the basic humanity we thought we once shared. And we likely don’t know – and may never know – the half of it.

The documents released contain, as expected, allegations related to the grooming, kidnapping and trafficking of underage women – including all manner of sexual abuse purportedly perpetrated against them. But they also contain allegations of murder – and not just that, ritualistic murder, torture, cannibalism and other sheer Satanic practices.

Within the grisly files are reports of dismemberment and strangulation, the consumption of human intestines, the harvesting of adrenochrome and attempts to breed a new master race.

Worst of all? Many of the alleged victims referenced in connection with these acts were children – or infants.

Are these horror stories true? Many Epstein-related revelations have long been branded as the ravings of conspiracy theorists… but it is clearly no longer a conspiracy that the men who rule(d?) the world do not want them investigated.

And are doing everything within their considerable power to protect those implicated…

Adding another layer of depth to the depravity? Epstein is widely suspected of operating as an intelligence asset – meaning the aforementioned kompromat activities in which he engaged were on some level sanctioned by governments (possibly even our government). As previously reported, British media tycoon Robert Maxwell – the father of Epstein’s longtime lover and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell – was widely believed to have been an Israeli asset, specifically an operative in the employ of its Mossad intelligence agency.

Epstein himself seemed to acknowledge as much in an email (.pdf) sent to an unknown recipient in March of 2018. Entitled “he was passed away,” the email related four quotes about Robert Maxwell – including one in which he was alleged to have been killed because he “threatened Mossad.”

Ghislaine Maxell and Jeffrey Epstein (U.S. Department of Justice)

“He told them that unless they gave him £400 to save his crumbling empire, he would expose all he had done for them,” one of the quotes noted.

Robert Maxwell died under suspicious circumstances on his yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, on November 5, 1991. That’s right… and you thought Epstein’s death was the only unexplained “un-aliving” tied to this scandal?

Epstein’s own connections to Israel have drawn scrutiny, with memos provided to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) suggesting the financier was “a co-opted Mossad agent” who had been “trained as a spy” for the Israeli intelligence service.

Israeli leaders – up to and including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu – have pushed back against this allegation.

All of this speculation brings us to arguably the most damning reality – and significant casualty – of the Epstein drama: the end of the truth as we once knew it.

Our media outlet has extensively documented the delay, deflection and deception associated with the release of these materials – and the total lack of accountability for those implicated by the allegations contained therein. Whether we are dealing with incomplete disclosures, inconsistent redactions or disappearing documents (many of the files originally published by the Department of Justice continue to mysteriously vanish from the Epstein website), it is abundantly clear our government is more interested in burying this scandal than getting to the bottom of it.

Not surprisingly, the administration of Donald Trump – whose name appears literally hundreds of times in the files he once referred to as a “hoax” – clearly has no plans to prosecute anyone in connection with these allegations. So far only one government – the state of New Mexico – appears serious about accountability, with a resolution moving forward which would create a special committee to “investigate (Epstein’s) Zorro ranch” and the “related allegations of criminal activity” which are said to have transpired there.

It’s not much… but we suppose it is a start.

In her 2010 memoir, A Mountain of Crumbs, Russian author Elena Gorokhova described life in Soviet Russia after World War II.

“The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying but they keep lying anyway, and we keep pretending to believe them,” she wrote.

It’s time to stop pretending, people… and time to start following what’s left of the truth wherever it leads.

