Murdaugh Appeal: Five Questions the Court Could Ask

With oral arguments approaching, here’s what is likely to matter most to the justices — and why.

by JENN WOOD

***

With oral arguments in The State v. Richard Alexander Murdaugh set for this Wednesday (February 11, 2026), the five justices of the South Carolina Supreme Court will confront a tightly framed set of constitutional and evidentiary questions. Their answers to those questions will (or should) be based not on who Alex Murdaugh is – or was – but on how the law applies to decisions made during his 2023 trial.

And allegations regarding undue influence over the jury that decided his fate…

While justices rarely telegraph their thinking in advance — and almost never preview outcomes — appellate oral arguments offer a rare window into the issues that matter most to the court. In such proceedings, questioning typically centers on legal standards, burdens of proof, and remedies, rather than competing narratives of what happened at the crime scene.

As both sides prepare to appear before the court, there are five questions likely to be at the forefront of justices’ thinking — each one with the potential to shape the outcome of his appeal.

***

WHO ARE THE JUSTICES?

Before the court reaches the substance of jury tampering standards or evidentiary rules, one foundational reality shapes the appeal: five individual jurists — each with distinct professional backgrounds — will be asking the questions and ultimately writing the opinion.

The South Carolina Supreme Court is composed of a chief justice and four associate justices, all elected by the General Assembly to ten-year terms. From their Columbia courthouse, they serve as the state’s final arbiters of constitutional questions, criminal procedure, and the limits of trial-court discretion. While appellate decisions are issued in writing by a designated justice on behalf of the majority, oral arguments often reveal how individual justices approach issues of fairness, error, and remedy.

Chief justice John W. Kittredge, who assumed leadership of the judicial branch in 2024, has served on the South Carolina bench since the early 1990s, with experience spanning circuit court, the Court of Appeals, and now the Supreme Court. Known for methodical questioning and careful attention to procedural standards, Kittredge’s background suggests a strong focus on how legal rules are applied — not just whether outcomes feel ‘just.’

Justice John Cannon Few, first elected to the Supreme Court in 2016, brings decades of appellate experience and has participated in numerous high-stakes criminal appeals. His tenure reflects a deep familiarity with standards of review and the deference traditionally afforded to trial judges — an area likely to surface in debates over evidentiary rulings and harmless error.

***

Justice George C. James Jr., who joined the court in 2017, previously served as a circuit court judge and trial lawyer. That background often informs an interest in how cases unfold on the ground — including jury management, courtroom dynamics, and the practical realities of criminal trials under intense public scrutiny.

Justice D. Garrison Hill, elevated to the Supreme Court in 2023 after years on the Court of Appeals, has written extensively on procedural and evidentiary issues. His appellate background places him squarely in the realm of rule-based analysis — particularly relevant to questions surrounding Rule 606(b) and how far courts may probe jury conduct.

The court’s newest member, justice Letitia H. Verdin, elected in 2024, brings a blend of trial-level and appellate experience. As a relatively recent addition to the court, her questioning may illuminate how newer justices assess the balance between trial-court discretion and constitutional safeguards.

Taken together, the justices’ collective experience spans trial courts, intermediate appellate review, and decades of criminal jurisprudence. That breadth matters. Appeals like Murdaugh’s do not turn on factual re-litigation, but on how judges trained in different stages of the system interpret fairness, prejudice, and the proper remedy when legal lines are crossed.

Those perspectives will shape not only which questions are asked at oral argument — but which ones ultimately drive the court’s decision.

***

WHAT IS THE STANDARD FOR JURY TAMPERING?

One of Murdaugh’s principal arguments is that former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill improperly influenced jurors during his trial. The defense contends these actions — coupled with the resulting ruling by former chief justice Jean Toal — applied the wrong standard in denying a new trial.

At issue is the fundamental question: does alleged jury contact automatically trigger a presumption of prejudice, or must the state prove the jury was not influenced? Under federal precedent such as Remmer v. United States, once improper contact with jurors is shown, prejudice is presumed, and the burden is shifted to the state to prove the contact was harmless. How the justices interpret and apply that presumption will be central.

Expect questions about whether the standards applied below conformed to this settled constitutional framework, and how far a trial court may go in probing jurors about such contact without infringing on juror deliberation secrecy.

***

HOW FAR DOES RULE 606(B) LIMIT INQUIRY INTO JURY DELIBERATIONS?

South Carolina’s version of Rule 606(b) — which mirrors the federal rule — restricts what jurors can say about deliberations or what influenced their verdict. It allows jurors to testify only about extraneous prejudicial information or outside influences, not their mental processes or how statements affected them.

This rule is central to Murdaugh’s appeal because it sets the boundaries for how far courts can go in asking jurors about contacts like Hill’s comments. Under that rule, courts may investigate whether something improper happened, but they may not ask jurors how it affected their thinking or verdict. The defense is likely to emphasize this distinction, and the justices will likely ask how jurors’ post-trial statements should be treated under the rule.

***

***

WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF BECKY HILL’S GUILTY PLEA ON THE APPEAL?

Recently, the Supreme Court granted the defense’s motion to supplement the appellate record with documents related to Hill’s indictment, guilty plea, and sentencing — evidence that did not exist when former chief justice Toal denied Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial. This procedural move underscores the relevance of Hill’s credibility.

Hill pleaded guilty to perjury and other misconduct tied to her actions during and after the trial — not for tampering per se, but for conduct that directly relates to her credibility under oath. The justices will likely probe how that guilty plea affects assessments of the underlying allegations, and whether it alters the way juror contact should be evaluated.

***

HOW SHOULD RULES 403 AND 404 HAVE BEEN APPLIED?

Another major theme in the appeal is whether the trial court properly applied Rules 403 and 404 in admitting extensive evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes. Rule 404 typically bars using prior bad acts to show a person’s character or propensity to commit the crime charged, while Rule 403 allows exclusion of relevant evidence if its probative value is substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice, confusion, or waste of time.

The defense argues that the State’s presentation of sprawling financial evidence — essentially a “trial within a trial” — improperly signaled guilt based on character, not proof of the murders. The justices may frame questions around whether the trial judge balanced probative value and prejudice appropriately, and how that balancing interacts with the constitutional rights at stake.

***

***

WHAT REMEDY SHOULD FOLLOW IF ERROR IS FOUND?

If the court finds a constitutional or legal error significant enough to warrant reversal, it will face its final pivotal question: what remedy is appropriate?

Unlike a trial court, the Supreme Court does not order new evidence or retrials directly. It may:

Affirm the convictions;

Reverse and remand for a new trial in circuit court; or

Remand with instructions, for the lower court to take specific actions such as re-considering evidence or applying a different standard.

How the justices think about remedy will hinge on how they view the cumulative effect of the alleged errors. A narrow reversal might direct a new juror misconduct inquiry; a broader one could order a full new trial.

***

WHAT THIS MEANS

Oral argument will give each side a limited window to answer these core questions and others that emerge under pressure from the justices. While no decision will be announced from the bench, the issues above are most likely to shape the contours of the court’s written opinion in the weeks or months that follow.

As the justices deliberate on these fundamental procedural and constitutional issues, the future of one of South Carolina’s most notorious convictions will come into clearer legal focus.

***

