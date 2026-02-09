‘Devil in Disguise:’ Multiple Fentanyl Convictions Secured

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The office of South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced numerous guilty pleas this week in connection with a far-reaching statewide grand jury (SGJ) investigation into fentanyl distribution across the Palmetto State.

The ‘Devil in Disguise‘ investigation spans five counties, involves more than 100 defendants and encompasses nearly 400 separate narcotics and related charges. Several of those charges were tied to the 2022 deaths of 29-year-old Nathan Flaugher and 24-year-old Emily Turner.

According to prosecutors, Amanda Raye Massengale – one of the main fentanyl distributors in the case – was known for selling the most potent versions of the drug, which she reportedly described as “the stuff that killed Elvis.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“She even promoted her product by sending text message videos of users overdosing to other customers,” prosecutors led by assistant attorney general Savanna Goude noted in their announcement of the guilty pleas.

Goude, our audience will recall, was one of the lead prosecutors in the internationally watched double homicide trial of convicted killer (and alleged opioid abuser) Alex Murdaugh.

According to prosecutors, Massengale distributed fentanyl on March 20, 2022 to defendant Dean Morris Wolvington – a co-conspirator and friend – who in turn sold the drugs to Turner. The following morning, Turner’s six-year-old son met his grandmother at the front door of their home, telling her “mommy won’t wake up.”

***

Emily Turner (Provided)

***

Turner’s mother found her daughter deceased in her bed – a victim of acute fentanyl intoxication. Along with her six-year-old son, Turner left behind two other children.

Nearly four months later, on July 11, 2022, Massengale distributed fentanyl to another co-conspirator and friend, David Harrison Thrift – who in turn sold the drugs to Flaugher. The following morning, Flaugher’s girlfriend found him dead – yet another victim of this dangerous drug.

S.C. circuit court judge R. Scott Sprouse sentenced Massengale to 22 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to six counts related to the investigation, while Wolvington received a 17 -year sentence after pleading guilty to five of the charges he was facing. As for Thrift, he got 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty to six counts.

In addition to Massengale, Wolvington and Thrift, eight other defendants pleaded guilty last week in connection with the ‘Devil in Disguise‘ investigation. According to the attorney general’s release, five of those defendants received prison sentences of a decade or longer from judge Sprouse.

***

RELATED | FEDS CONFIRM THE FENTANYL THAT KILLED DAVID AYLOR

***

The other defendants pleading guilty were…

Steve Cummings – Distribution of Fentanyl (Conspiracy), Distribution of Fentanyl, Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams, and Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams. Sentence: 18 years.

– Distribution of Fentanyl (Conspiracy), Distribution of Fentanyl, Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams, and Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams. Sentence: years. Gregory Miller – Distribution of Fentanyl (Conspiracy), Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. Sentence: 13 years.

– Distribution of Fentanyl (Conspiracy), Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. Sentence: years. Raymond Anthony Jordan, Jr. – Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams (x2); Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Sentence: 13 years.

– Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams (x2); Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Sentence: years. Reco Lamar Seaborn – Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams (Conspiracy). Sentence: 11 years.

– Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams (Conspiracy). Sentence: years. Shamus Sullivan – Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams (Conspiracy). Sentence: 10 years.

– Trafficking Fentanyl, 4-14 Grams (Conspiracy). Sentence: years. Michael Eric Cox – Distribution of Fentanyl (Conspiracy). Sentence: 5 years.

– Distribution of Fentanyl (Conspiracy). Sentence: years. Corey Allen Cook – Distribution of Fentanyl (Conspiracy) and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. Sentence: 3 years of the Home Incarceration Program.

– Distribution of Fentanyl (Conspiracy) and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. Sentence: years of the Home Incarceration Program. Germaziay Nyshun Whitner – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Sentence: 90 days.

“Every time a person uses fentanyl, they are playing Russian roulette with their life,” prosecutors noted. “Drug dealers may not lose their lives, but if they are caught distributing fentanyl, it could cost them the rest of their lives in prison.”

Wilson hailed the work of his prosecutor – who has a reputation for securing stiff sentences – and vowed his office would continue its quest for justice on behalf of fentanyl trafficking victims across the state. In fact, another hearing in connection with the case has been scheduled for early next month in Greenville County.

“Fentanyl coming across our southern border makes its way to South Carolina and kills people in our state,” Wilson said. “My office is going after the drug traffickers spreading this poison and holding them accountable.”

Wilson’s office is working this investigation in collaboration with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the S.C. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, the South Carolina National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the Easley Police Department, the Pickens Police Department, the Greenville Police Department, the Traveler’s Rest Police Department and the Greer Police Department.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

