Who is Resigning from the South Carolina Senate?

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina politicos were abuzz heading into the first weekend of February after a taxpayer-funded media outlet reported on piece of legislation pointing to the impending resignation of a state senator.

The bill – S. 880 – was introduced on Tuesday (February 3, 2026) by S.C. Senate majority leader Shane Massey and Senate judiciary chairman Luke Rankin. Within 24 hours of being filed, it had been recalled from the judiciary committee and within 48 hours it had been unanimously approved by the chamber. Within 72 hours of being filed, the bill was formally sent to the S.C. House of Representatives for its consideration.

That’s lightning speed, people.

But what’s behind the legislation? And which senator is considering stepping down from their seat?

First, let’s address the bill…

***

According to its text, S. 880 holds that “if a member of the General Assembly submits an irrevocable resignation… on or before March 1, 2026, then the election to fill the vacancy shall be conducted concurrently with the candidacy filing and election schedule applicable to the 2026 election for members of the House of Representatives.”

In other words, the race for this hypothetically vacated Senate seat would fall on the same dates as the regularly scheduled partisan primary elections in the Palmetto State. This would spare the state the time and expense of hosting a standalone special election – potentially saving taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

S.C. Public Radio reported on the bill Friday (February 6, 2026), quoting Massey as saying there was “obviously a reason that we’re doing the joint resolution.” The Senate leader declined to identify the member in question, saying it was “not his announcement to make,” according to the report.

Our inboxes have been on fire all day with speculation regarding the identity of the resigning lawmaker…

***

***

A popular choice for speculation is freshman senator Matt Leber, a recently recruited water-bearer for the über-liberal trial lawyer lobby. Leber’s career has imploded in the aftermath of an ongoing domestic drama involving his wife, Charleston County school trustee Michele Leber, and at least one mistress – political consultant Rebecca Madsen.

Another name bandied about is that of freshman senator Jeffrey Zell, who was allegedly involved in a drunken incident this past summer – and who previously apologized publicly for his “ill temper.” Zell recently declared war on South Carolina’s “political consultant profiteers.”

Josh Kimbrell – who is running for governor of the Palmetto State – is another name frequently mentioned in connection with this rumor. Kimbrell is staring down a bombshell civil lawsuit accusing him of stealing more than $2 million from a former business partner. Federal investigators are reportedly tracking these allegations, and Kimbrell is also at risk of contempt charges in connection with the ongoing civil case.

Another name mentioned in connection with the rumor is that of Harvey Peeler, the longest-serving member of the S.C. Senate and chairman of its powerful finance committee. Peeler has reportedly been battling health issues in recent months, according to our sources – although he has appeared robust in all of his public appearances this year.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to work our sources in the hopes of identifying the mystery senator… and the circumstances behind their impending resignation.

What do you think? Vote in our poll and post your thoughts in our always-lively comments section below…

Loading Which S.C. senator do you believe is resigning from office? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! Harvey Peeler

Josh Kimbrell

Matt Leber

Someone Else

***

