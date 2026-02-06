“Not That Difficult”: Criminal Justice Academy Responds to Police Cheating Scandal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

South Carolina’s top administrator for law enforcement training and certification has publicly addressed a sweeping test cheating scandal involving a Lowcountry police department.

“People can try to get around things if they want to,” said Jackie Swindler, director of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA). “But there are consequences.”

Swindler’s remarks came amid ongoing fallout from a cheating scandal at the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD), where at least 10 officers were “separated” after an internal investigation found they sent and received answers on a mandatory SCCJA certification exam.

FITSNews broke news of the scandal last month – and later confirmed the identities of nine of the officers involved. The identity of the final officer remains unconfirmed as of this publication.

RELATED | NINE OFFICERS IDENTIFIED IN MOUNT PLEASANT TEST CHEATING SCANDAL

Records provided by the SCCJA indicate the cheating occurred on a Datamaster recertification test — a certification required for officers to administer breath-alcohol tests admissible in driving under the influence (DUI) cases.

According to Swindler, the test is “multiple choice” and “not that difficult.”

Because cheating constitutes dishonesty, each of the officers implicated in the scandal was separated from Mount Pleasant for reasons involving misconduct.

As a result of the nature of their separations, at least nine officers were automatically stripped of their law-enforcement certifications – and must request a contested case hearing with the SCCJA to potentially appeal that determination.

As of publication, though, it remains unclear whether any Mount Pleasant officer involved in the test-cheating scandal has requested a hearing. Regardless, what follows is a narrow and difficult path.

South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Director Lewis J. “Jackie” Swindler spoke with reporters for approximately an hour this afternoon regarding the Mount Pleasant Police Department (#MPPD) test-cheating scandal that resulted in the “separation” of 10 officers.@FITSNews was… pic.twitter.com/4gZJyrobU1 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) February 5, 2026

Swindler told FITSNews the vast majority of officers accused of misconduct do not pursue a hearing. He further stressed the difficulty of overturning a finding of misconduct when it involves allegations of dishonesty.

“Findings of misconduct that have to do with dishonesty is pretty much always — pretty much always — permanent denial of certification,” he said. “It’s that important that you have the ability to testify.”

Under South Carolina law, officers separated for reasons involving misconduct have three years to request a hearing before certification denial becomes permanent.

“Cheating is an integrity issue,” said Swindler.

In addition to the former officers implicated in the probe, Swindler said MPPD itself “could” lose its ability to administer certification exams in light of the recent events — though he expressed hope that outcome could be avoided.

“I have talked to command-level individuals in [MPPD],” Swindler said. “They are trying to do the right thing. Of course, they allowed officers to do things independently. I don’t think they will allow that again.”

According to Swindler, the academy received approximately 260 allegations of misconduct against officers last year, with an estimated 80-90% involving some form of dishonesty.

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com.

