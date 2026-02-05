South Carolina Legislature Advances Abortion Pill Restrictions

Will it be enough to win over the pro-life lobby?

by WILL FOLKS

After days of procedural delays and lengthy floor arguments, South Carolina lawmakers approved the latest version of legislation aimed at regulating commonly used abortion-inducing drugs – reigniting one of the Palmetto State’s most politically charged policy debates.

The proposal approved by the S.C. House of Representatives focuses on two medications – mifepristone (a.k.a. RU-486) and misoprostol – both of which are used to terminate pregnancies.

Under the bill, H. 4760, these drugs would be classified as Schedule IV controlled substances – meaning a prescription would be required to obtain them and unauthorized possession could carry criminal penalties.

Potential penalties outlined in the legislation would include:

Up to five ( 5 ) years in prison for possession without a prescription.

) years in prison for possession without a prescription. Up to five ( 5 ) years in prison and/or $50,000 fine for providing the drugs.

) years in prison and/or fine for providing the drugs. Up to ten ( 10 ) years in prison and/or $75,000 fine if serious injury or death occurs.

) years in prison and/or fine if serious injury or death occurs. Up to fifty ( 50 ) years in prison and/or $100,000 fine if a minor is involved.

Additionally, the bill would create felony consequences tied to medication-induced abortions beyond South Carolina’s existing six-week fetal heartbeat law.

State representative Melissa Lackey Oremus, one of the bill’s lead sponsors, took to the well of the chamber during the debate on Wednesday (February 4, 2026) and offered an impassioned defense of its key provisions. Oremus also criticized Democrats for “lying” about the dangers associated with abortion pills.

S.C. state representative Melissa Lackey Oremus addresses her colleagues on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. (Provided)

“When will the left stop lying?” Oremus said. “Nobody is banning a drug. Changing a scheduling of the drug is not banning the drug.”

According to Oremus, “one in ten women who take the abortion pill end up in the emergency room.”

“While we are standing here debating this language, women are bleeding out in bathrooms,” Oremus added. “They’re passing out on floors. They are arriving in E.R. septic, terrified and alone. And they’re told it’s safe.”

Here is Oremus’ speech in its entirety…

Abortion Pill Debate 2/4/26 pic.twitter.com/6uOmcNIaUL — Melissa Oremus (@MelissaOremus) February 5, 2026

According to Oremus, false representations about abortion pills continue to place women in South Carolina in danger – creating an inaccurate perception about the safety of these chemicals.

“Some of them trusted that,” Oremus added. “Some of them waited too long. And some of them are now dead.”

The debate over the bill – which spanned several weeks and involved multiple delays – ultimately concluded with a 81 –31 vote, which advanced the measure to the S.C Senate.

Here is the decisive roll call vote…

States were granted authority to set abortion law following the U.S. supreme court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. South Carolina lawmakers’ first attempt to regulate abortion was narrowly struck down by the state supreme court in early 2023. That controversial 3-2 decision focused on the six-week requirement of the 2021 law – which was successfully challenged by Planned Parenthood on the grounds it violated privacy protections of the S.C. Constitution (Article I, Section 10).

Issues with the 2021 law were subsequently addressed in an updated piece of legislation – Act No. 70 of 2023, also known as the ‘Heartbeat Bill.’ This legislation outlawed abortion in nearly all cases following the detection of a human heartbeat. The ‘Heartbeat Bill’ was upheld by the supreme court last spring , with associate justice John Few writing the unanimous opinion.

Few has since been targeted by lawmakers, who believe he should have allowed the first law to stand.

Nearly every Republican in the S.C. House voted for the abortion pill restrictions, although state representative Rob Harris voted against the bill – and state representative Josiah Magnuson declined to cast a vote altogether.

“I believe it is an unjust law which at best does nothing to save lives, but likely will empower the abortion clinic industry in our state,” Magnuson wrote in a statement entered into the journal explaining his abstention.

Democrats voted in lockstep against the bill… although state representative Jackie Hayes joined the GOP in supporting its passage.

Passage of the legislation was praised by Students for Life Action, a group which has been extremely active in the Palmetto State – and extremely critical of the S.C. General Assembly’s lack of action on pro-life issues. According to a release from the organization, the proliferation of abortion pills “exposes mothers to abusers, who use the deadly drugs against them without their knowledge or consent.”

RELATED | ABORTION BATTLE RAGES ON IN SOUTH CAROLINA

“This also supersizes the risk of injury, infertility, and death for women taking Chemical Abortion Pills all alone and without help,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life Action. “Add to that the environmental harms from chemically tainted blood and placenta tissue, along with human remains, all flushed into South Carolina’s waterways, and we have a perfect storm of disaster.”

Hawkins’ group credited S.C. judiciary chairman Weston Newton, Family Caucus leader John McCravy and Freedom Caucus stalwart Sarita Edgerton for their work in advancing the legislation – and called on the S.C. Senate to approve the bill quickly.

“This bill will target the new abortion cartels, operating in the Palmetto state, and pocketing money made from human tragedy,” Hawkins added. “Innovation at the state level proves that elections matter, and we applaud those legislators who prioritized protecting women from abusers and injury, and ask the State Senate to do the same. We will be educating voters about how their leaders did in protecting Life, as Chemical Abortion Pills are the number one method of death by intentional abortion.”

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to track the status of various abortion bills introduced in the S.C. General Assembly – and the ensuing political fallout from their advancement (or lack thereof).

