Shady Columbia Hotel Deal: Proceeds at Risk

by WILL FOLKS

Last summer, we reported extensively on a multi-million dollar judgment entered against the City of Columbia, South Carolina after it destroyed a wall on private property without compensation – resulting in chronic flooding and the destruction of a well-known local small business.

Last May, Constan Car Wash and its owner, O. Stanley Smith III, filed an “inverse condemnation” claim against the city after it demolished the wall. The city claimed it owned the property on which the wall stood – but never provided any proof of that assertion. In fact, records showed the property in question has been owned by railroad company Norfolk Southern since 1874.

S.C. circuit court judge Robert Hood ruled in Smith’s favor – concluding the city’s destruction of the wall “was an affirmative, positive, aggressive act that caused plaintiffs’ damages.” In fact, Hood stated the city’s action was “calculated to destroy plaintiffs’ wall, and in fact were intended to cause flooding on the property.”

The court ordered the city to pay Smith $4.2 million , not counting interest payments and attorneys’ fees. Six months later, the city hasn’t paid – and escalating interest costs (nearly $1,800 per day) have turned this into a $6 million obligation for city taxpayers.

With city leaders showing no interest in fulfilling their obligations under the law, attorneys for Smith have decided to take matters into their own hands.

According to a motion filed on Tuesday (February 3, 2026), Smith’s attorney – Dick Harpootlian – is demanding the city cough up the proceeds it is receiving from a shady hotel deal it announced in December.

FITSNews previously reported on this backroom agreement in detail, noting how city leaders hastily fast-tracked a deal with Kessler Enterprise Inc. – an Orlando-based development company – even though a much higher offer from another developer was on the table (and even though both offers came in dramatically below the appraised value of the property).

“It was all secret, all behind closed doors – all done in the dark,” Rick Patel – the developer who submitted the highest known bid on the properties – told us back in December.

“City taxpayers are losing millions of dollars they don’t have to lose,” Patel added, referring to the gap between his bid and the proposal submitted by Kessler.

Now, Harpootlian is asking the city to surrender the money it is making on the deal to cover part of the judgment Smith won against it last summer. Specifically, his motion (.pdf) seeks an order requiring the city to turn over “proceeds from the purchase and sale agreement between the city and The Kessler Enterprise, Inc. for the sale of the property.”

“It would be unfair and unjust for the city to have a judgment awarding the plaintiffs just compensation under the South Carolina Constitution while allowing it to sell property not actually used by the public which can be used to satisfy in part plaintiffs’ judgment,” the motion noted.

According to the filing, “the city has both a legal duty and an inherent responsibility to its citizens to pay its constitutional obligations, especially when those obligations are currently accruing interest at $1,761.08 a day.”

Reached for comment about the filing, Harpootlian told us his client is simply pursuing rights and remedies available under state law for the satisfaction of a judgment entered against the city on his behalf.

“We’re treating the city as we would any other defendant who lost at trial and now owes money,” Harpootlian said.

The filing seeks a hearing at the court’s “earliest convenience” to address Smith’s claim.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track the latest court drama tied to the city’s unlawful destruction of private property – and engage in further scrutiny of its dubious deal with Kessler.

