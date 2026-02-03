S.C. Supreme Court Battle: Jay Lucas Remaining in Race Despite Health Scare

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The frontrunner to become the next associate justice of the South Carolina supreme court is remaining in the race despite rumors of a serious recent health scare.

Former S.C. House of Representatives speaker Jay Lucas told this media outlet he had “no plans” to exit the legislative election even though the State House rumor mill had him knocking on heaven’s door last month – purportedly due to a dangerous infection in his leg following a recent knee surgery.

Lucas is one of four candidates vying for a seat on the S.C. supreme court this March. The others are incumbent associate justice John Few, S.C. court of appeals judge Blake Hewitt and senior S.C. administrative law court judge Ralph K. Anderson III.

Lucas is the runaway frontrunner in this contest – which has generated significant controversy given persistent legislative meddling in the supposedly independent judicial branch. As we have previously reported, Lucas is viewed as a reliable legislative ally – a check against what lawmakers perceive to be a renewed independent streak coming out of the courts.

***

RELATED | SENATOR CALLS OUT LEGISLATIVE INFLUENCE IN COURT RACE

***

Despite his frontrunner status, several of Lucas’ top allies in the legislature told us they were expecting him to drop out of the race this month owning to what they termed “lingering health issues” tied to his recent knee surgery. Sources familiar with the situation said the 68-year-old attorney from Darlington County – who served as speaker from 2014-2022 – encountered serious complications following the surgery and nearly had to have his leg amputated.

Lucas declined to discuss the extent of his health scare, saying only that his knee had been surgically repaired and he was recovering from the procedure.

“It’s fixed and I’m home,” he said.

Lucas added that he was “working” and “practicing law” from home after being released from the hospital last month. Asked directly whether he planned on dropping out of the race, Lucas answered definitively in the negative.

***

“I have no plans to do that,” he said.

South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which lawmakers elect judges. It’s also the only state in which lawmakers wield exclusive control over which candidates get to apply and run for the bench – a stranglehold which has produced all manner of anti-competitive, pernicious outcomes for the state. This control is wielded via a legislatively controlled panel called the Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC) – which screens candidates and advances those it deems to be “qualified.”

Reformers are pushing hard to change that system – hoping to give the executive branch (i.e. future governors) exclusive control over the JMSC moving forward.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we keep close tabs on the latest developments tied to next month’s high-stakes election to the Palmetto State’s high court…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

