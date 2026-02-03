New SCVotes’ Director Praised by Local Election Leaders

“It has been so refreshing to see a new chapter beginning…”

by WILL FOLKS

South Carolina’s new state elections director is receiving rave reviews from the man many believed was destined to lead the agency following the spectacular implosion of its former director.

Last fall, former elections director Howie Knapp and his deputy Paige Salonich were terminated – and subsequently criminally indicted – as part of an ongoing investigation into a wide range of allegations linked to their tenure at the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes).

Their scandal led to what former election commission chairman Dennis Shedd referred to as a “toxic” and “hostile” workplace at the agency.

Shedd and his fellow commissioners tapped Jenny Wooten to clean house at the agency last September – and were so impressed by her work they nominated her to serve as director on a permanent basis two months ago. Wooten is currently awaiting Senate confirmation to her post.

Isaac Cramer – executive director of the Charleston County board of elections – effusively praised Wooten’s tenure following a statewide conference of election leaders held last week.

“It has been so refreshing to see a new chapter beginning under Jenny’s leadership,” Cramer wrote on his LinkedIn page. “Her commitment to listening, rebuilding trust, and strengthening collaboration has been clear — and it’s exactly what our election community needs moving forward.”

Cramer is one of the state’s most respected election officials – and was touted by many as a potential replacement for Knapp last fall. According to him, when Knapp was leading the agency the partnership between the state and local election offices “felt strained.”

“Counties often felt unheard and disconnected from the very systems we rely on together,” Cramer wrote.

No more…

Cramer said Wooten has shown a willingness to engage in “honest conversations” with election officials from all across the state – and is working with him and others toward “repairing the connections that matter most.”

Cramer credited Wooten’s efforts during a recent gathering of the South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials (SCARE) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. – touting what he described as a “shared commitment to transparency, partnership, and progress.”

“It’s a reminder that the future of elections depends not just on technology or policy, but on relationships — and the willingness to work together,” he said.

In addition to rehabilitating relationships with local officials, Wooten has also been busy rebuilding public trust. According to multiple sources familiar with the inner workings of the agency, she has reportedly imposed new restrictions on agency travel and other expenses – a source of significant concern during Knapp and Salonich’s tenure. We’re told she has also put strict new protocols in place related to employees’ interactions with vendors – another source of consternation during the previous administration.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any pertinent developments at SCVotes – including any updates on Wooten’s reforms and any news related to the ongoing S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and S.C. Office of Inspector General (SCOIG) investigations into Knapp and Salonich.

