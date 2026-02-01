Second Winter Storm of 2026 Blankets South Carolina in Snow

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

A blast of frigid Arctic air collided with an offshore low pressure system to give the usually balmy state of South Carolina – whose capital boasts of being “famously hot” – a rare winter snowstorm this weekend.

The system – which came on the heels of an underwhelming ice storm last weekend – dropped measurable snow in nearly every corner of the Palmetto State, from the marshes of the Lowcountry to the mountains of the Upstate.

Totals varied wildly – even totals within the same metropolitan areas – with the heaviest snowfall reported in the northern and northeastern parts of the state in counties located along the North Carolina border.

Was this winter whiteout as significant a storm as the ‘Big Snow‘ of 1973? Not hardly… but some areas of the state did see significant accumulation.

According to one report, Lake View, S.C. – a town in Dillon County located less than two miles from the North Carolina border – received 12″ of snow, the highest total we’ve seen reported anywhere in the Palmetto State. Another report from the Mount Calvary region of Dillon County noted 9.2″ of accumulation. In Jefferson, S.C., located in western Chesterfield County, 8.9″ of snow was reported.

An official measurement from Fort Mill, S.C. came in at 7.5″ , but last night residents reported they were approaching a foot of snow – with the white stuff still falling.

***

Still snowing as of 8:30pm in Fort Mill, South Carolina.



Will we reach a foot of snow? We’re very close!!! #scwx pic.twitter.com/yWHlvdTTfG — Kelly McCarty (@KellyLMcCarty) February 1, 2026

***

In rural Chesterfield County, centered approximately 55 miles southeast of Charlotte, one observer reported snowfall of 8.9″. In Rock Hill, S.C., 6.8″ was reported.

In the Upstate, one observer reported 7″ of accumulation in Moore, S.C., a town located just eight miles south-southwest of Spartanburg – while 6.7″ was reported in Woodruff, S.C., seven miles southwest of Moore. In another Spartanburg County location, one trained spotter reported 6″ of accumulation, while Campobello, S.C. – also in Spartanburg County – reportedly got 5″ of snow.

Snow totals were lower in the Midlands region of the state. Approximately 4.3 ” was reported in White Rock, S.C. – located in northern Richland County – while one measurement from Blythewood, S.C. (located in Fairfield County) recorded 3.8″ of snow. One report from rural Lexington County also measured 3″ of accumulation.

Still, measurable white stuff made its way deep into the southern portion of the state.

In the Lowcountry, Sangaree, S.C. – located three miles east of Summerville – reported receiving 2.9″ , while Summerville itself saw 1.5″ .

***

Bluffton, S.C. reportedly saw 2.5″ , while Okatie, S.C. – located approximately 17 miles northwest of Savannah in Jasper County – also reported 2.5″ .

West Ashley – just east of downtown Charleston – reported receiving 1″ of snow, as did Ruffin, S.C., a town in Colleton County located approximately 50 miles west-northwest of Charleston. Moncks Corner, S.C. also reported receiving an inch of snow.

Further up the coast, the amounts were much more significant. Myrtle Beach, S.C. saw varying amounts of snow depending on where measurements were recorded – with one report citing 2.9″ , another 4.5″ and yet another 6″ . In North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 8″ of snow was reported while 7.7″ of accumulation was reported nine miles north in Longs, S.C.

These areas were much closer to the center of low pressure fueling the snowfall.

***

Roads are tricky to navigate when there is snow. If it’s not essential, don’t get on the road. Stay home. Remember, bridges, overpasses, and roads less traveled freeze first. Avoid driving if possible.

If you must drive, reduce your speed and avoid sudden braking. pic.twitter.com/6ifukPlXMf — SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) February 1, 2026

***

Looking inland, Mullins, S.C. – located approximately 42 miles northwest of the Grand Strand in Marion County – reportedly received 8″ of snow. Clyde, S.C. – located 27 miles northwest of Florence in Darlington County – reported 6″ of snow. Meanwhile, Scranton, S.C., located approximately 20 miles south of Florence, reported receiving 5.5″ of snow.

Florence itself reportedly received 6″ of accumulation.

For many regions of the Palmetto State – particularly the Midlands – these were the first meaningful snow accumulations in more than a decade-and-a-half.

Still, the numbers failed to generate the high-end snowfall totals many forecasters had touted, as South Carolina-based weather analyst Mitch West noted.

“This storm, like last January, had a lot more potential for us but we fell short again,” West wrote on X.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to cover the fallout from South Carolina’s second winter storm in as many weeks…

***

