‘Final’ Release of Epstein Files Raises More Questions

by WILL FOLKS

***

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released more than three million pages of additional information tied to deceased pedophile – and suspected foreign intelligence asset – Jeffrey Epstein on Friday (January 30, 2026).

Millions of additional pages remain unreleased, however – and the files that have made their way into the light have been inconsistently redacted, undercutting the government’s claim that it is complying with a congressional mandate.

“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” deputy attorney general Todd Blanche stated, referring to legislation passed in November 2025 which required the administration of Donald Trump to release files related to the disgraced financier.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell on August 10, 2019 – one month after he was arrested by federal authorities on sex trafficking charges. His official cause of death is listed as suicide by hanging, but an autopsy revealed injuries inconsistent with that determination – and so-called “raw” video footage from outside of his cell released last year by federal authorities showed signs of manipulation.

Prior to his 2019 arrest, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to one count of procuring a child for prostitution and one count of soliciting a prostitute – and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He served only thirteen months, however, and was granted all manner of privileges during his term of “incarceration.” This controversial sweetheart deal, negotiated by former Trump labor secretary Alexander Acosta, shut down a sprawling federal investigation into Epstein’s alleged trafficking of minor girls to influential leaders – and later resulted in the former prosecutor resigning in disgrace from his cabinet post.

Acosta allegedly claimed during his vetting process for labor secretary that Epstein “belonged to intelligence” and that he was told to “leave (the case) alone.”

***

Trump pledged during his 2024 campaign to release files related to the Epstein investigations, but his tune changed shortly after being elected. Last February, the White House orchestrated a stage-managed release of dated Epstein materials to a group of conservative “influencers” – a stunt widely pilloried as part of a ham-fisted effort to cover up the truth. Last summer, the administration attempted to sweep the scandal further under the rug when the DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) controversially concluded Epstein not only killed himself – but wasn’t an intelligence asset engaged in the blackmail of powerful elites.

“There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” a joint DOJ-FBI memo (.pdf) stated. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

The public wasn’t buying it – and eventually, enough GOP members of congress joined with Democrats to demand the release of the hidden files.

Trump initially tried to block this congressional action – raging against the handful of Republicans who supported it – but he later begrudgingly reversed course and signed the bill, continuing a discombobulated, protracted and highly suspicious process many believe is still concealing incriminating information related to Epstein and his operation.

***

***

DOJ insists it has complied with the law and honored its congressional mandate…

“The Department has engaged in an unprecedented and extensive effort to (comply with the law),” Blanche continued. “After submitting the final report to Congress, as required under the act and publishing the written justifications for redactions in the Federal Register, the department’s obligations under the under the act will be will be completed.”

The files released on Friday contained numerous types of documents – including emails sent to and from Epstein, documents related to his business dealings, statements from alleged victims provided to investigators, summaries of interviews with victims, unverified tips provided to investigators and discussions between those tasked with tracking down the various leads.

There are also spreadsheets detailing files tied to specific individuals and records related to previous investigations into the pedophile – including Trump, whose name is mentioned hundreds of times in the case files.

To view what DOJ published this week, click on the link below…

***

***

The names of numerous other wealthy and famous individuals with varying degrees of connection to Epstein were included in the files – including George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman and Prince Andrew, to name just a few. Several of the wealthy individuals named had previously issued denials regarding the extent of their relationship with Epstein – denials now at odds with the materials provided.

The allegations contained in the files are graphic – accusing some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men of drugging, raping and murdering underage girls in connection with Epstein’s operation. Other allegations suggested some of Epstein’s acquaintances engaged in ritualistic sacrifices – including the dismemberment of infants.

In addition to the aforementioned files, DOJ’s release also contained more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

As noted, these materials do not appear to be uniformly redacted, which prompted Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna – the two members of congress who led the push for their release – to petition DOJ for full access.

“We have seen a blanket approach to redactions in some areas, while in other cases, victim names were not redacted at all,” Massie and Khanna wrote. “Congress cannot properly assess the Department’s handling of the Epstein and Maxwell cases without access to the complete record.”

“Accordingly, we request your assistance in arranging a secure, in-person review of these unredacted materials at the Department’s earliest convenience,” they added.

South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace was another lawmaker who pushed for the release of the Epstein documents – inviting Trump’s wrath in the process. In a statement posted after the latest DOJ offering, Mace expressed disappointment at the lack of consequences for Epstein’s associates.

***

***

“Power and fame have protected predators for decades,” she wrote on X. “I fought to release the Epstein files because no one is above the law. Millions of documents dropped. The names are out there. Still no arrests.”

Actually, there has been one arrest. Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in December 2021 on five counts related to the sex trafficking of minor children. In June 2022, she was sentenced to twenty years in federal prison for those crimes.

“The evidence at trial established that Ms, Maxwell directly and repeatedly and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme to entice, transport and traffic underage girls, some as young as 14, for sexual abuse by and with Jeffrey Epstein,” her sentencing judge noted.

Aside from Epstein, though, to whom did Maxwell traffic underage girls? Why haven’t they been charged? And, perhaps more importantly, at whose behest were they trafficked?

Maxwell is the daughter of media mogul and purported Israeli intelligence asset Robert Maxwell, who according to Vanity Fair journalist Vicky Ward was “a conduit between the Israelis and other governments during his life time.”

Maxwell “introduced Epstein to Israeli leaders, who then allegedly used Epstein as the equivalent of an old-fashioned Russian ‘sleeper,’ someone who could be useful in an ‘influence campaign,’” Ward reported.

Maxwell also died suspiciously, allegedly “falling off his yacht” in 1991.

In releasing the latest batch of files, DOJ officials did their best to head off the many allegations against Trump.

“This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the act,” the release noted. “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Is that true? Sadly, we may never know… as the truth behind Epstein’s criminal enterprise appears to be far too dangerous to far too many powerful people to ever be completely told.

***

