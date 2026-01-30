Nine Officers Identified in Mount Pleasant Cheating Scandal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

***

The identities of nine officers tied to a sweeping test-cheating scandal at a Lowcountry South Carolina police department have been confirmed through state records obtained by FITSNews.

As this outlet exclusively reported, the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) separated approximately ten officers after determining they were “sending and receiving” test questions for certifications administered through the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

News of the scandal broke last Friday when Police Chief Mark Arnold issued a brief statement confirming the matter began as an internal affairs investigation involving two officers who were terminated. That inquiry later expanded, resulting in the separation of eight additional officers.

Although Arnold said the officers were “cooperative throughout the investigative process,” he did not disclose the specific nature of the separations or whether they involved findings of misconduct. A follow-up request seeking clarification went unanswered that day.

***

“The Mount Pleasant Police Department will not be making any further statements at this time,” Arnold said.

Now, one week later, records from the SCCJA confirm that all nine officers resigned under classifications involving misconduct, with the alleged misconduct in each case listed as occurring between Nov. 4, 2025, and Dec. 5, 2025.

Those same records show that seven of the nine officers identified had no prior law enforcement employment before joining MPPD.

Among them was St. Claire Clinkscales, who had served with MPPD for more than six years; Alec Cummings, who served for more than three years; Zachary Bonadies, who also served more than three years; Jamie Matthews, who served nearly three years; Caroline Drolet, who served more than two years; Kendall Jost, who served for less than two years; and Vincenzo Pagliaroli, who had been with the department for roughly three months.

***



St. Claire Lee Clinkscales

Alec Richard Cummings



Zachary Perry Bonadies

Jamie Ellen Matthews

Caroline Mackay Drolet

Kendall Elizabeth Jost

Vincenzo Raymond Pagliaroli

***

Only two of the nine officers identified by FITSNews had prior law enforcement experience before joining the department.

Harrison Hodgert joined MPPD in 2023 after previously serving eight months with the North Charleston Police Department. Adam Sher, meanwhile, joined MPPD in 2024 after previously serving more than two years with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

***



Harrison Taylor Hodgert

Adam Bradley Sher

***

All of the aforementioned officers were separated from MPPD on Jan. 23, 2026, with one exception. Sher resigned from MPPD in December 2025 and joined the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) earlier this month.

SCCJA records show that Sher’s misconduct involved cheating on a Datamaster operator test, which is required for an officer to administer breath-alcohol tests that are admissible in DUI cases. His separation from MPPD was later updated and classified as a “resignation involving misconduct.”

Those same records indicate Sher was administratively separated from CCSO one day before the remaining officers were separated from MPPD.

None of the remaining officers’ separation files specify which certification exam was allegedly cheated on. Instead, in the separation paperwork submitted to the SCCJA, the department stated that none of the officers’ conduct “rose to a level of misconduct under our internal investigation standard.”

In that same paperwork, however, MPPD pointed to the SCCJA’s determination, stating the academy advised that sharing answers to a certification test did meet its criteria for misconduct.

At least one additional officer tied to the test-cheating scandal appears to remain unidentified by FITSNews.

The incident is not the first time the department has been linked to test-related misconduct. In 2021, MPPD was among more than a dozen Palmetto State law enforcement agencies implicated in a separate test-cheating scandal, according to reports by the The Post and Courier.

That earlier scandal involved officers skipping through or bypassing required training videos on domestic violence.

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com.

***

