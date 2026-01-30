LIVE: Month in Review Murdaugh Appeal, Scout Motor Back at the Trough, Badges Gone Bad, FITSPolitic – January 2026

by DYLAN NOLAN

Join us live for the first FITSNews Month in Review of the new year, which is already off to an exciting start.

We are now less than a month away from Alex Murdaugh‘s appeal hearing before the S.C. Supreme Court, ever closer to the Palmetto pivotal Crossroads 2026 elections, and still plagued by corrupt bureaucrats and law enforcement officers failing to hold their own accountable.

We’ll be discussing these stories and more in this live broadcast. Join us on YouTube, Facebook or X and feel free to leave a question in the chat.

We love having the opportunity to interact with out audience in real-time…

NEW LIVE SHOW WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 P.M.

If you're not yet joined us live for our newest LIVE offering FITSPolitic, be sure to do so next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook or X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

