Lindsey Graham Tells Donald Trump to Back Down on ICE Enforcement

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

As cable news and political pundits ceaselessly covered the fatal shooting of Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham was reportedly telling president Donald Trump to tone back his immigration enforcement push.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Graham phoned Trump last Saturday to express his concerns over the public perception of the federal deportation operations the administration is conducting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Federal agents have been pursuing suspects in Minneapolis for weeks, rounding up criminally charged illegal aliens willingly released by local officials. These local agencies have steadfastly refused to comply with federal requests that their municipalities keep illegal aliens charged with crimes in their custody to facilitate their orderly detainment by federal officials.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The release of these criminally charged illegal aliens back onto the streets by so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions has resulted in federal officials resorting to apprehending these individuals in their homes and on the streets – a practice that has left them exposed to counter-protesters who have been granted free reign to riot and violently interfere in deportation operations.

Local and state officials in Minnesota have not only fanned the flames of these protests, they have instructed police not to intervene in the lawlessness.

While these protests seem organic to casual observers, recently released Signal group chats revealed highly organized efforts to track, identify and harass ICE officers and members of the public who dare show support for deportation operations.

***

As a former Special Forces Warrant Officer with multiple rotations running counterinsurgency ops—both hunting insurgents and trying to separate them from sympathetic populations—I’ve seen organized resistance up close. From Anbar to Helmand, the pattern is familiar: spotters,… — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) January 25, 2026

***

In a recent tweet, U.S. vice president JD Vance called the protests “engineered chaos,” noting they would not be possible without “far left agitators working with local authorities.”

The situation harkens back to the summer of 2020, when George Floyd protesters were mysteriously delivered palettes of bricks at protest locations across the country. Those familiar the price of bricks know one does not simply forget pallets of bricks in an urban area during a riot.

Trump’s response to the ICE protests mirrors his response to the Floyd protests, where he declined to use his authority to order the federal government to quell riots that eventually burned down blocks of cities nationwide and resulted in multiple deaths.

Trump appears to be taking the same tact in Minnesota after multiple activists have committed “suicide by ICE.”

While the deaths of Pretti and Renee Nicole Good (another Minnesotan was shot by ICE agents after attempting to run them over with her car) are tragic – they were also predictable and not at a valid reason to not enforce the law.

News flash: if you attempt to run a cop over with your car, there’s a good chance you’re going to get shot – the same goes for instigating a confrontation with officers attempting to enforce the law while carrying a loaded hand gun. This isn’t specific to ICE, either, as cops from any jurisdiction anywhere will end your life if they have good reason to believe you intend to end theirs.

***

BREAKING: Newly obtained BBC footage shows a man who looks like Alex Petti, armed, spitting at federal agents, and kicking out a taillight one week before the CBP incident that resulted in his death.



pic.twitter.com/CYO0u7RoQH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2026

***

Still, any person with a heart grieves when they see film of Good or Pretti’s last moments, which is exactly why self-immolatory stunts like these are performed in the first place.

According to the WSJ report, Graham told Trump “the White House needed to find a way to pivot the narrative away from the shootings.”

As typically happens in Washington D.C., so called “Republicans” are just as active in advancing these “narratives” as are Democrats, with former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy taking aim at Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Kristi Noem‘s response to the shootings during his FOX News television program.

The dirty little secret is that the business behemoths who bankroll the GOP are economically addicted to the quasi-indentured servitude that illegal aliens render, and are desperate to erode the broad public support for deportations that drove Trump’s electoral victories.

While Republican corporate-shill legislators (and commentators) risk reputational harm if they directly disown a voter base fed up with the skyrocketing costs of healthcare, insurance and housing driven by the tens of millions of illegal aliens previously permitted to flow into the country – they are more than happy to leverage narratives to demand Trump back off of deportation operations not amenable to K Street lobbyists.

And some, like Graham, are so insulated from political consequence they don’t even have to be circuitous about it.

***

NEW LIVE SHOW WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 P.M.

***

Graham famously voted to extend the 2018 government shutdown in protest of Trump’s call to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program – which seeks to legalize adults who were brought into the country as children illegally.

Fast forward to 2026 and Graham is enthusiastically backing a bill to ban sanctuary cities, a measure unlikely to succeed in a Congress that has largely failed to codify much of Trump’s agenda.

Still, Graham noted in a tweet he has “done things with Democrats on numerous occasions that were not popular with my base but were good for the country,” Graham asked Democrats to “do the same.”

While Graham is correct in saying he has spit in the eye of his supporters on countless occasions, it is laughable to expect Democrats to compromise on this issue as they attempt to defund ICE. Similarly, it is laughable to expect congressional Republicans to lift a finger to do a thing about illegal immigration.

That issue has required executive action.

In a campaign video addressing the Minnesota riots, U.S. Senate candidate Mark Lynch said the quiet part out loud.

“At this point it’s obvious our Congress doesn’t want these people deported,” Lynch recalled, noting that Trump voters were “promised mass deportations.”

***

***

Lynch accused Graham of “leading the way with appeasement” through his various pushes to legalize non-citizens.

“We know what comes after appeasement,” Lynch said. “Our enemies will double down and come back stronger.”

It appears the GOP failed to learn this lesson after Ronald Reagan‘s illegal immigrant amnesty encouraged millions more to illegally come to the U.S. in hopes of receiving similar treatment… or perhaps the GOP is being paid to forget this lesson.

While it can be understood why Lynch would target Graham’s history of squishiness on the issue of immigration – he is trying to oust him from office after all – perhaps the greatest disappointment is the man Lynch didn’t criticize (Trump).

***

2024 RNC “Mass Deportation Now” placards (Via: x)

***

Nobody made the Trump-controlled RNC print and distribute “MASS DEPORTATION NOW!” placards at the 2024 Republican National Convention – he chose to run on an agenda that it is becoming increasingly clear he has no desire to execute it.

Trump doesn’t need a dollar more from Congress or a single additional ICE agent, if his administration were to take the advice of Blackwater founder Erik Prince and demand banks stop facilitating the financial lives of illegal immigrants, the deportation would take care of itself.

Until such actions are taken, it’s safe to assume there’s actually very little daylight between Graham and Trump on the issue that Trump used to distinguish himself from D.C. swamp scum like Graham.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

