Trans-Antifa Man Who Threatened Nancy Mace Facing Attempted Murder Rap

Congresswoman calls out prosecutors for failing to act after extremist who threatened her was implicated in Oregon shooting…

by WILL FOLKS

A militant transgender Antifa extremist who threatened to kill U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace last spring was recently arrested in California on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a man in Oregon.

Michael Richard Fadich, 38, escaped legal consequences last May after posting a graphic image to his Instagram page in which he superimposed the image of a gun barrel pointed directly at Mace’s face. The post came at the peak of Mace’s efforts to protect women by preventing biological males from accessing restrooms and other private spaces reserved for females.

This fight was the impetus for Mace’s now ubiquitous “Hold the Line” mantra…

Mace’s congressional office “immediately reported the threat to law enforcement” – however federal prosecutors “declined to press charges,” according to a news release from her campaign.

Fadich’s social media post targeting Mace is not to be confused with a more direct and sinsiter threat against the congresswoman’s life by another transgender – one of 1,300 threats she reportedly receives annually, per her office.

The difference in this case? Fadich has now been accused of acting on his violent impulses…

On December 21, 2025 Fadich allegedly shot a man in Portland, Oregon – causing serious injuries. Nearly three weeks later, on January 8, 2026, he was arrested in California in connection with the shooting. Fadich was subsequently extradited to Oregon – where he now stands accused of attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.

Numerous weapons were seized from Fadich’s residence in the aftermath of the shooting – including an AR-15-style rifle and a pair of semi-automatic pistols. An alleged co-conspirator is also facing weapons and coercion charges in connection with the Oregon shooting.

Michael Richard Fadich – a.k.a. “Rem Heathen.” (Facebook)

Bizarrely, jail records maintained by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) showed Fadich was booked under his online alias – “Rem Heathen.” Not only that, his gender was listed on jail intake documents as a “female.” Also, per Oregon law (.pdf) there is no booking photo of him available.

Mace pulled no punches in calling out the prosecutors who refused to charge Fadich last spring when he threatened her online – blaming them for the shooting incident that ultimately took place last month in Oregon.

“A man is in the hospital because the system failed to stop a violent extremist when it had the chance,” Mace said in a statement. “When prosecutors ignore death threats, they don’t just fail one victim, they create more.”

“When prosecutors do their job, lives are saved,” Mace added. “When they fail, innocent people pay the price. To every prosecutor who declined to act: you had the chance to stop this, and you didn’t. Someone took a bullet for it.”

Mace is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) look into why Fadich never faced charges last spring – and whether he should be charged now with threatening a member of congress.

FITSNews has been critical of Mace in the past for habitually playing of the victim card – but in this case she would appear to have a compelling case to make.

A third-term congresswoman from Daniel Island, S.C., Mace is one of the top four contenders in the Republican primary election for governor of South Carolina – which is scheduled for June 9, 2026. Keep it tuned to FITSNews for the very latest updates on that race…

