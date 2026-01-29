Charleston Library Still Indoctrinating Kids With Woke Gender Porn

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A trustee on the much-maligned Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) board is sounding the alarm on explicit, gender-bending sexual content housed in the children’s section of a county library branch – calling on the South Carolina State Library (SCSL) to take “swift action” to protect Palmetto State “parents, children and taxpayers” from this obscene material.

As FITSNews has previously written, this issue has nothing to do with censorship – and everything with protecting taxpayers from the ongoing subsidization of woke indoctrination.

Graham Horsman, a Charleston, S.C. attorney and Republican Party activist, submitted a letter to SCSL chairwoman Anna Claire Dando on Thursday (January 29, 2026) documenting the presence of “graphic” and “disturbing” explicit content near the children’s section of the John L. Dart CCPL branch located on King Street in downtown Charleston.

Specifically, Horsman’s letter (.pdf) referred to the presence of an “erotic graphic novel” entitled Big Hard Sex Criminals Vol 2. Deluxxxe at this location.

“Disturbing illustrations from this book, which depict a minor child observing his father being anally penetrated by a dominatrix and an adult male, wearing a child’s mask, masturbating in the presence of an adolescent-looking fairy, are attached for reference,” Horsman noted.

Here is one of Horsman’s attached exhibits…

Exhibit from Charleston County library trustee Graham Horsman‘s letter to the S.C. State Library. (Provided)

According to Horsman, not only is this content still displayed near the children’s section in the library but “the full series remains available to minors through the library’s digital platform.”

“Moreover, other titles containing graphic sexual illustrations remain available on the shelves, including Grandad’s Pride, a picture book depicting bondage scenes in a format clearly intended for young children, as well as other titles targeting toddlers and adolescents,” Horsman noted.

Horsman said he attempted to raise the issues contained in his letter with the Charleston County library board, but its chairman – local realtor Rob Byko – “declined to address my concerns and even refused to allow me to speak.” He also alleged the library director “informed board members that she was unwilling to discuss this issue over email – a move that effectively shields these discussions from public scrutiny.”

The presence of such explicit material in public libraries is in direct violation of proviso 27.1 of the current (fiscal year 2025-2026) version of South Carolina’s state budget. According to that proviso (.pdf), prior to receiving any state funding county libraries must “certify to the State Library and have an adopted policy in place that their county libraries do not offer any books or materials that appeal to the prurient interest of children under the age of seventeen in children’s, youth, or teen book sections of libraries and are only made available with explicit parental consent.”

County libraries which fail to provide these certifications will not receive state allocations.

Furthermore, if a county legislative delegation presents “evidence that these requirements are not being met by a county library,” they can ask SCSL to conduct a “comprehensive review of the certification” of the county library alleged to be in violation of the proviso.

Any funds not previously disbursed to the county library “shall be withheld until the State Library verifies full compliance with these requirements and issues a written determination of compliance to the delegation.”

It is not clear whether the entire Charleston County legislative delegation has been informed of Horsman’s allegations, but he did provided a copy his letter to U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace, attorney general Alan Wilson, state treasurer Curtis Loftis, state senator Chip Campsen, state senator Rex Rice, state representative Tom Hartnett and Charleston County council chairman Joe Boykin.

FITSNews has repeatedly editorialized against the proliferation of taxpayer-funded “porn propaganda” being pushed on South Carolina school children by the state’s woke-educational complex. Conflated by those on the far left as some sort of discriminatory censorship (i.e. “book banning”), we have editorialized that the crux of this issue is age appropriateness – and beyond that, whether children should be exposed to certain materials without parental consent (and at their expense as taxpayers).

“As much as the indoctrinating neo-Marxists wish it were otherwise, keeping porn out of schools is not book banning,” I noted in a recent editorial. “It is protecting our children from things they shouldn’t be exposed to – certainly not at taxpayer expense.”

This concern is particularly relevant in light of the veritable epidemic of high-profile child sex abuse – and child porn (a.k.a. child sex abuse material or “CSAM”) – cases South Carolina has seen in recent years.

Parents can still purchase whatever books they wish for their children – and share whatever material they feel is appropriate within the confines of their own homes, generally speaking. What they cannot do, however – and what they must never be allowed to do – is force taxpayers to subsidize pornographic content for kids, or expose people’s children to such content without parental consent.

“This isn’t just about porn – it’s about propaganda,” I added. “It’s about institutional grooming … amplifying the programmatic woke onslaught being mainlined into our children’s minds via their smart phones, tablets and televisions 24/7/365.”

THE LETTER…

(Provided)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

