Why Primary Care Is a Primary Concern

by MARK POWELL

***

“To put it simply, it’s the quarterback who knows your story and walks alongside you through your healthcare journey.”

That’s how Dr. Roman Blount, a physician with the Lexington Health system, sums up the role of a primary care physician.

We hear phrases like “primary care doctor” and “primary care center” used a lot these days – and with good reason. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, nearly 6,500 doctors classified as primary care physicians are currently practicing in South Carolina. They include practitioners of family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics/gynecology.

But have you ever stopped to consider what the phrase actually means? Or thought about the many benefits of having a primary care physician?

“It’s the first point of contact for your health concerns,” Dr. Blount explained. “They know you, they know your story, and they’re able to help you navigate things like referrals if a specialist is needed – or to help you manage chronic illnesses or diseases.”

***

That ability is based on trust, which in turn comes from having a long-term, ongoing understanding.

“It’s important because of the relationship,” Dr. Blount said. “It allows an individual to be known and heard over a period of time. It allows their journey or story to be carried across the continuum, so the physician has a deep understanding of their healthcare. You’re able to have trust with that patient. I find sometimes, as a relationship evolves over time, you’re able to get a better sense for barriers to care – which can be a big thing that is not easily assessed in some of the quicker healthcare exchanges.”

In fact, that core relationship is at the very heart of the primary care experience.

“That trust bond and relationship allow me to be present with individuals when they receive bad news or good news,” Dr. Blount noted. “It allows me to walk with families in both their highs and lows. It allows me to better understand why a person might hesitate to pursue a certain treatment course, so we can make a shared decision about what would be best for them, their goals, and their desires. These things aren’t easily accomplished in just a one-and-done setting.”

***

Roman Blount, MD (Lexington Health)

***

“Suffice it to say, it’s good to build that rapport with patients and understand why there might be a hesitation in starting a medicine or undergoing a procedure before they even meet with a specialist to do it,” he continued. “I find that a good majority of my communication is patients asking me what I think about a certain process or procedure they might need to undergo. And, you know, I’m not a specialist, but because I have that relationship, I’m able to answer their questions and just come alongside them and help them better navigate the system.”

Primary care is also a key component of effective preventative care.

“Establishing a primary care provider allows you to work preventively to check things like whether you have a high risk for diabetes, and start to address that process on the front end so that you don’t have the complications of a chronic condition like diabetes,” Dr. Blount said. “The ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. As opposed to just going through life willy-nilly – blind to what is going on under the hood – you have a bit more insight so that you can make educated preparations.”

***

***

How difficult is it to find a primary care physician?

“It’s as easy as going on Google and searching for the closest internal medicine, ob-gyn, pediatrician, family medicine, or clinic near you,” Dr. Blount said with a chuckle. “And remember, I always tell folks it’s not one size fits all. I encourage all my patients: if you don’t find a person you mesh with, be empowered to find someone you do.”

“Finding a good physician is just like finding a good hairstylist or barber,” Dr. Blount concluded. “Not everybody is a good match. You want to make sure that you have an excellent rapport with your healthcare team so that as time progresses and questions need to be asked or answered, or labs need to be run, you can trust the information you’ll receive.”

With providers like Dr. Blount ready to partner with patients on their wellness journeys, the question switches from “should I have primary healthcare?” to “why don’t I have primary healthcare already?”

***

