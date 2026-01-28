South Carolina Nurse’s Aide Charged With Slapping Vulnerable Adult

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

The office of South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson has charged a nurse’s aide in connection with the alleged physical abuse of a vulnerable adult at an assisted living facility in Bluffton, S.C.

According to Wilson’s office, 49-year-old Latoya L. Fennell of Early Branch was arrested by Wilson’s Vulnerable Adults and Medicaid Provider Fraud (VAMPF) unit following a joint investigation with the Bluffton Police Department (BPD).

Fennell is charged with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult – which is a felony – and one count of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor.

Investigators allege that on October 31, 2025, Fennell – a certified nurse aide employed at The Addison of Bluffton – knowingly and intentionally slapped a resident in the face while the individual was under her care.

At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was classified as a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law and was residing at the Bluffton assisted living facility, authorities said.

According to Wilson’s office, staff at the facility identified the incident and promptly reported it to law enforcement. The facility is said to have cooperated fully with investigators from both VAMPF and BPD throughout the investigation.

Under South Carolina law, abuse of a vulnerable adult is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 , or both. Third-degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor carrying a potential sentence of up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 , or both.

Fennell was booked into the Beaufort County detention center on January 2, 2026 and awaits prosecution by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson’s office noted that VAMPF has jurisdiction over Medicaid provider fraud, abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries in any setting, and the abuse, neglect, or exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Fennell is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

