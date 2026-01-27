South Carolina Optometrist Sued Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation, Assault

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

A South Carolina optometrist is facing a sweeping civil lawsuit that accuses her of sexually exploiting a patient, physically assaulting him, coercing him into a brief marriage, and later weaponizing family-court proceedings to extract financial concessions — allegations that have now unfolded across multiple courts in Horry County.

Jonathan L. Garrick, a Georgetown County resident and former patient at a Myrtle Beach optometry clinic, filed a wide-ranging civil complaint last month against Carla J. Blankenship, O.D., 52, alleging misconduct that began during routine eye care and escalated into what he describes as coercive control, sexual abuse, and financial manipulation.

The civil action against Blankenship, filed on Garrick’s behalf by Murrells Inlet, S.C. attorney Bonnie Drake Loomis, asserts claims for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud, abuse of process, negligence, and violations of South Carolina statutes governing professional conduct by licensed medical providers.

Blankenship has yet to file a formal response to the complaint.

***

INSIDE THE DOCTOR–PATIENT ALLEGATIONS

According to the complaint (.pdf), Garrick became a patient at the Myrtle Beach clinic in 2021 and was treated by Blankenship in the late summer of 2023 for eye issues. He asserts her medical care was effective — and that he trusted her as a provider — until the relationship allegedly crossed professional boundaries.

Garrick claims Blankenship sent him a personal greeting card inviting him on a date shortly after a clinic visit and continued making romantic and sexual advances while remaining his treating optometrist. In one instance, he alleges she touched him sexually during – or immediately after – a clinical encounter. According to the complaint, in one such encounter Dr. Blankenship placed her hand on Garrick’s crotch and said “this is going to be a problem.”

The complaint further alleges Blankenship used clinic resources — including work-provided devices and inventory — to pursue him during office hours — sending him aggressive texts and “dispensing contact lenses at no charge that were sourced from clinic inventory.”

According to the filing, Blankenship exploited Garrick’s known vulnerabilities, including post-traumatic stress disorder, the recent deaths of both parents, and a significant inheritance.

***

Dr. Carla Blankenship (Coastal Vision website)

***

LAS VEGAS TRIP, PROPERTY DISPUTE, AND ALLEGED ASSAULT

The lawsuit alleges Blankenship arranged a trip to Las Vegas, where Garrick says she plied him with psychoactive substances and brought him to an all-hours chapel for what is described as a “commitment ceremony.” He claims that shortly afterward, she inserted herself into his business affairs and persuaded him to add her to the deed of an investment property, allegedly under the guise of helping with homeowners’ association matters.

According to the complaint, Blankenship later engaged the services of a contractor who Garrick alleges had a lengthy criminal history involving fraud and violence. Garrick claims the contractor — whom he alleges developed an inappropriate relationship with Blankenship — carried out extensive and unnecessary work on his property that resulted in significant damage rather than improvement. The lawsuit alleges the contractor’s actions were part of a broader scheme to defraud Garrick and diminish the value of his assets while Blankenship simultaneously asserted an equitable interest in them.

Garrick alleges the relationship lasted less than four months and culminated in a physical altercation at Blankenship’s residence, during which he claims she pinned him down and forcibly injured his hip. According to the complaint, he sought treatment at a Veterans Affairs clinic, where medical staff characterized the incident as domestic violence and sexual assault.

He alleges the injury required ongoing treatment, led to significant weight loss, and caused lasting emotional trauma.

***

FAMILY COURT PROCEEDINGS NOW CENTRAL TO CIVIL CLAIMS

Court records confirmed that Blankenship and Garrick are parties to a pending Horry County Family Court divorce case, which was filed in October 2024 (.pdf).

In his civil complaint, Garrick alleges that Blankenship used the family-court process not simply to dissolve the marriage, but to gain leverage over his property and finances — including by seeking separate support and maintenance and asserting an equitable interest in assets he says were acquired before the relationship.

He also alleges Blankenship filed for divorce on the ground of “habitual drunkenness,” a claim he disputes and characterizes as a pressure tactic. Those filings form the basis of Garrick’s abuse-of-process claim, which accuses Blankenship of misusing the legal system to extract financial concessions far out of proportion to the duration of the marriage.

The allegations outlined in the civil filings remain unproven, and the cases are still in the early stages of litigation. No findings of fact have been made, and the court has not ruled on the merits of the claims.

Also, as soon as Blankenship’s reply to the lawsuit is filed in court – or we receive comment from an attorney representing her – we will update our audience accordingly.

Proceedings in both the civil and family court cases are ongoing, with additional motions and hearings expected as the matters move forward. FITSNews will continue to report on developments as filings are made and the court addresses the pending issues.

***

THE COMPLAINT…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

