Scout Motors’ Boondoggle Rolls On

by WILL FOLKS

Two weeks ago, our media outlet exclusively reported on the latest corporate welfare request from crony capitalist carmaker Scout Motors – a subsidiary of über-woke Volkswagen.

Despite receiving $1.3 billion in incentives three years ago – a package rushed through the S.C. General Assembly in record time – Scout is now seeking another $200 million to cover “cost overruns” at its massive manufacturing facility near Blythewood, S.C.

According to our sources, the much-maligned S.C. Department of Commerce (SCDOC) is eating at least $50 million of this latest request from its budget – prompting agency director Harry Lightsey to ask the S.C. House ways and means committee to appropriate another $150 million toward the shortfall.

??? It's official: @SCCommerce leader Harry Lightsey just asked the S.C. General Assembly for another $150 million for @Scout_Motors. Unreal. Company has already gotten $1.3 billion – including $400 million in cash. We're told this latest bailout is actually much bigger. pic.twitter.com/ldNBLlGSaL — FITSNews (@fitsnews) January 27, 2026

Sources familiar with the situation say Scout’s hole is actually deeper than the company is letting on, too.

Commerce’s budgetary request on behalf of Scout comes at the worst possible time for the company – which recently reshuffled its corporate lobbying lineup in an effort to rebuild badly damaged relationships within the S.C. General Assembly.

Two months ago, Scout announced its intention to locate its new corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina – bringing an estimated 1,200 high-paying, corporate jobs and $200 million in capital investment to the Queen City. Scout chose Charlotte for its headquarters over Charleston, S.C., an abject humiliation for governor Henry McMaster – who oversees SCDOC (and who has dutifully fellated Scout for years).

Lawmakers viewed Scout’s decision as a slap in the face to the Palmetto State, which inexplicably failed to negotiate the headquarters component of the company’s overall capital investment three years ago.

During a budget subcommittee meeting held in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday (January 29, 2026), Lightsey told lawmakers a big part of his agency’s budget request was tied to environmental offsets associated with the construction of Scout’s manufacturing complex.

Large industrial projects which involve projected environmental impacts often include requirements for the company getting the incentives to purchase land for conservation as a means of offsetting those impacts. Oftentimes, state agencies will purchase the land for them – part of the hidden drain on taxpayers associated with these market-distorting subsidies.

Specifically, Lightsey cited a “stream mitigation” project in the Sumter National Forest scheduled for completion in 2028, although he declined to elaborate on specific costs tied to the project. Lightsey later referenced 5,000 acres of state-owned property along the Congaree River where “the goal is to build a new state park.”

Wait… a new state park?

Is this a joke? Is a “Republican” supermajority really going to force taxpayers to build a new state park because the woke globalist company it bribed to come here can’t make good on its promises?

According to our sources, these costly environmental mitigation projects – combined with the aforementioned cost overruns at Scout’s manufacturing site – have riled lawmakers. Frustrations only mounted after lawmakers reportedly discovered that the federal government – namely the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – signed off on the Scout facility’s permitting only to have state agencies continue to “screw around” with the offsets.

“Our own bureaucracies held us hostage,” a lawmaker familiar with the environmental offset debate told us. “They are the ones sending this tab into the stratosphere.”

McMaster is not only pushing for Scout to receive this additional bailout, he is continuing to push legislation which would give the woke EV automaker an undeserved leg-up on its competitors by ensconcing it as the only vehicle manufacturer permitted to bypass the Palmetto State’s established dealer marketplace. McMaster is also continuing to seek an additional $100 million in recurring annual funding for EV industry scholarships from the S.C. Education Lottery.

The tab keeps growing, in other words… with no end in sight. And no indication the Scout facility is going to live up to its lofty promises of 4,600 new jobs and $3 billion in capital investment.

South Carolina made its massive investment in Scout at a time when the EV market was already showing signs of collapse – which is probably why no other state seriously entertained the project (save Mississippi, which offered a comparatively small $150 million in total incentives to the company).

“This has poisoned the incentives process,” one lobbyist tracking the debate told us this week, adding that the current unruly rodeo of goats surrounding the Scout project would likely have a chilling effect on future deals.

Scout spokesman Jamie Lovegrove told us he was optimistic the bailout would be approved.

“Scout Motors appreciates the State of South Carolina’s continued commitment to completing the earthwork and site preparation in support of our project,” Lovegrove told FITSNews. “We remain focused on delivering our transformative investment of now more than $3 billion — a $1 billion increase over our initial announcement — in South Carolina, creating 4,000 good-paying jobs and driving $4.2 billion of annual economic impact to the state.”

While McMaster has backed Scout to the hilt, those running to replace him in the upcoming GOP primary election are far less enamored with the project.

“The answer should be an emphatic NO!” U.S. fifth district congressman Ralph Norman wrote on X in response to Lightsey’s request.

The answer should be an emphatic NO! The General Assembly must not give anymore money to Scout Motors while the roads their cars will drive upon are in shambles, and the people who may buy them are overtaxed on their income and property! Say NO! https://t.co/jFUcaCHuBy — Ralph Norman for Governor (@RalphNorman) January 27, 2026

Norman was joined in his opposition by four-term attorney general Alan Wilson – the current frontrunner in the race to replace McMaster.

“Why are South Carolina families still on the hook for a corporate handout to a company that chose another state for its headquarters after we paved the way for them to do business here?” Wilson wondered. “Asking taxpayers for more money means families across the state are footing the bill. I have a lot of questions, and I don’t think more money, totaling a staggering $1.5 billion, is the answer.”

FITSNews asked lieutenant governor Pamela Evette and first district U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace to provide us with their thoughts on Commerce’s latest budget request, but as of press time we had not received answers from either elected official.

Certainly we will update our coverage when and if they provide responses…

FITSNews has consistently opposed market-distorting crony capitalist subsidies – and specifically the Scout deal, which is resembling previous failed boondoggles with each passing day.

“We reject crony capitalist handouts on principle,” our outlet editorialized way back in 2015. “They are patently unfair, and South Carolina’s escalating use of them to reward favored corporations at the expense of small businesses and taxpayers is killing our state’s consumer economy.”

